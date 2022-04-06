Read news from:
Why do people in Spain say ‘Jesus’ when someone sneezes?

Something foreigners often pick up on while in Spain is that it's common for Spaniards to shout out ‘¡Jesús!’ when somebody sneezes. Why is this the case?

Published: 6 April 2022 09:55 CEST
Nowadays, you are perhaps more likely to hear a Spaniard say ‘salud’ (health) rather than 'Jesús' after a sneeze, especially as an increasing number of people in Spain are no longer religious.  Photo: Brandon Nickerson/Pexels

Jesus’s name comes up often in Spain, not least because it’s a perfectly acceptable name for a man (often for women as well: María Jesús), whereas in most other Christian countries the moniker is reserved solely to refer to Jesus Christ. 

But there’s another common use of Jesus’s name that comes up often in Spain. 

Someone sneezes, and the person closest to them – even if they’re a complete stranger – will shout ¡Jesús!, to which the sneezer will reply gracias (thank you). 

It’s similar to how English speakers will respond to a sneeze with ‘bless you’, or French speakers will say ‘santé’, but why do Spaniards choose instead to name Christ?

According to Spanish priest Jesús Luis Sacristán in an interview with Cadena Ser, “in ancient times, both Romans and Greeks thought that sneezing was a sign that the gods were warning you of something, a divine warning” as it was already understood that consistent sneezing could precede illness. 

Obviously, Greeks and Romans weren’t uttering Jesus’s name back then, but instead shouting ‘May Zeus save you’, or ‘Hail!’.

With the advent of Christianity and devout Catholicism in Spain, this old tradition of praising the gods took on a more alarmist approach in that sneezes were considered to represent the devil’s attempted entry into our bodies. 

Inquisition-wary Spaniards would reportedly shout Jesus’s name out loud several times, which eventually gave way to saying His name just once. 

The tradition of uttering Jesus’s name post-estornudo (sneeze) didn’t spread to other Catholic countries however, in a similar way to how Jesus isn’t a man’s name in France and Italy. 

Nowadays, you are perhaps more likely to hear a Spaniard say ‘salud’ (health) after a sneeze, especially as an increasing number of people in Spain are no longer religious. 

LANGUAGE AND CULTURE

¡Joder! An expert guide to correctly using the F-word in Spanish 

As in many other languages, there’s an art to swearing in Spanish. Here we discuss the different ways you can properly use the Spanish versions of the F-word and their derivative uses and how they compare to English. 

Published: 24 March 2022 10:30 CET
Updated: 27 March 2022 11:26 CEST
Disclaimer: For the sake of not angering global English-language search engines, this article may include a f*cktonne of f*cks with an asterisk, but we’re sure you’ll get the drift.

Spanish doesn’t have the versatile expletive equivalent of the F-word in English.

By this we mean that depending on whether you’re referring to having sex, getting angry about something or emphasizing a word by adding a ‘f*cking’ as an adjective in front of it, you’ll use different swear words in Castilian Spanish. 

The two main translations of the verb ‘to f*ck’ are joder and follar in Spanish. 

As for the adjective or adverb ‘f*cking’ you can either use jodido/a or puto/a, the latter also being the word for ‘whore’ in Spanish.

And when it comes to a translation of the noun ‘f*ck’ in terms of sexual intercourse, the most common use is un polvo.

There are also expressions which in English include the F-word but in Spanish they opt instead to use mierda (shit), coño (the Spanish C-word but less shocking), carajo (similar to damn), cojones (testicles) or cagar (to poo) . 

In order to help you understand how to properly get your (pardon our French) f*cking message across in Spanish, we’ll now list examples of English uses of the F-word with their correct translation into Castilian Spanish. 

One last thing before we proceed. Spaniards of all ages are renowned for swearing more often than many of their European counterparts. While it’s true that expletives are not as frowned upon as in other societies, it doesn’t mean you should be effing and blinding all the time (only when the situation really requires it and in the right social context).

READ ALSO: How to ‘swear’ politely in Spanish

Anger

F*ck off! – ¡Vete a la mierda! or ¡Vete a tomar por culo!

F*ck you! – ¡Qué te den por el culo! or ¡Qué te folle un pez!

Shut the f*ck up! – ¡Cállate la puta boca!

Dismissal

I don’t give a f*ck! – ¡Me importa una mierda! or ¿Y a mi qué coño me importa?

F*ck it! – ¡A la mierda!

No f*cking chance – Ni de coña

Surprise

What the f*ck?! – ¿Qué coño? or ¿Qué putas? or ¿Qué carajo? or ¿Qué cojones?

F*ck me! Are you kidding? – ¡No jodas! ¿Estás de broma?

Fucking hell! – ¡Jooodeerrr!

Questioning 

Who the f*ck are you? – ¿Quién coño/carajo/cojones eres?

What the f*ck do you want? – ¿Qué coño quieres?

Where the fuck are you? ¿Dónde coño estás?

Bad situations

We’re f*cked! – ¡Estamos jodidos/as! 

We f*cked up – La cagamos

F*ck! – ¡Joder! or ¡Mierda!

It’s really f*cked up – Es una puta mierda

F*ck my life – Puta mierda de vida

If you want to tell someone to stop f*cking around in Spanish, you say ‘deja de joder la marrana’. Photo: Tycho Atsma/Unsplash

Orders

Quit f*cking around and wasting time – Deja de joder la marrana or Deja de hacer el gilipollas

¡Don’t f*ck with me! – ¡No me toques los cojones!

Sex

¿Shall we f*ck? – ¿Follamos?

Fancy a f*ck? ¿Quieres echar un polvo?

Emphasis

He talks too f*cking much – Habla jodidamente demasiado

She’s f*cking beautiful – Es jodidamente hermosa

A f*cktonne of gente – Un puto huevo de gente

Tired as f*ck – Cansado de la hostia or Cansado de cojones 

It’s f*cking great – Es la puta hostia 

Celebration

You’re the f*cking man – Eres el puto amo 

F*ck yeah! – ¡Sí, joder!

We f*cking won! – ¡Hemos ganado, joder!

It’s f*cking great! – ¡Es la puta hostia!

Insults 

What an absolute f*cker – ¡Qué cabrón! or ¡Qué hijoputa!

What’s up, motherf*cker? – ¡Qué pasa, hijoputa! 

John is a f*ckwit – John es un puto imbécil

F*cking idiot – Puto/a idiota or Jodido/a idiota

SHOW COMMENTS