FOCUS: After crisis, Spain right-wing opposition shifts to centre

Spain's right-wing Popular Party (PP) anoints a new leader on Saturday to get the faction back on track following a major internal conflict -- a moderate pragmatist who will reorient it towards the centre.

Published: 31 March 2022 13:21 CEST
Former Galician regional president and now PP leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo at a Popular Party meeting in Santiago de Compostela on March 2nd, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

At an extraordinary congress in the southern city of Seville, the PP will formally hand the reins to Alberto Núñez Feijóo, an experienced politician who will become Spain’s main opposition leader.

As well as patching up internal divides following a brief-but-brutal crisis, Feijóo will also lead the PP’s response to Spain’s left-wing government and to the far-right Vox, which has seen a surge in support.

The 60-year-old, who has run the northwestern region of Galicia for 13 years, is the only candidate running, in a sign of the party’s desire to set aside its internal differences.

And his credentials are impressive: as regional leader he won four absolute majorities and has prevented Vox from making any headway in Galicia despite its growing popularity across Spain.

He has also steered clear of scandal, despite the emergence of photos from the mid-90s showing his friendship with Marcial Dorado, a cigarette smuggler later jailed for drug trafficking.

While admitting they were friends at the time, Feijóo said he had no idea about Dorado’s illegal activities.

“We aspire to be the reference for all Spaniards who have ever trusted us — and for those who have never trusted us,” he tweeted ahead of the two-day congress which begins on Friday.

An experienced pair of hands will come as a relief following the bitter clash between two of the PP’s younger faces: outgoing party leader Pablo Casado, 41, and rising hardliner and regional leader in Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, 43.

In February, their increasingly-tense relationship exploded into all-out war when she accused him of secretly gathering alleged evidence of corruption against her and her entrepreneur brother over a contract to buy Covid-19 face masks.

Ayuso has denied any wrongdoing. Public prosecutors have opened an investigation into the case.

Tensions between them had sharpened after her landslide victory in regional elections, her success throwing Casado’s lacklustre leadership into sharp relief, with their public confrontation pushing party barons to engineer his ouster.

“The time had come to turn a new page,” said Esteban González Pons, a PP lawmaker in the European Parliament who rushed back to Spain to help organise the congress.

General elections are due by the end of 2023 but Pedro Sánchez’s left-wing coalition is already worn out by the pandemic, the resulting economic crisis, soaring inflation, social unrest over spiralling prices and the global uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

The national outlook “could get complicated” with inflation and rising prices “hitting people’s pockets ever more deeply while wages remain unchanged,” said Ana Sofía Cardenal, a political scientist at Catalonia’s Open University.

Feijóo with former Spanish Prime Minister and PP leader Mariano Rajoy in 2016. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

In this context, Feijóo, “who is more centrist, could win votes in the centre or the centre-left”.

The far-right has become a headache for the PP, which has watched how Vox has, in eight years, managed to obtain 52 of the 350 seats in Spain’s parliament as its own showing has fallen from 186 to 88.

Although it has taken longer for an extremist, ultra-nationalist party to take root in Spain, Vox is different from its counterparts in France, Italy or Germany in that it “splintered off from the PP,” admits a senior party source, indicating all of the faction’s founders were once PP members.

Under Casado, the PP shifted to the right as it sought to staunch the flow of voters to Vox.

“Lately, our political rhetoric has been using the same language as Vox,” the source said, although Feijóo’s appointment had raised hopes “that we can win some of them back”.

Feijóo’s job is now “to attract the centrist voters” that brought former PP prime ministers Jose María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy to power, said Ernesto Pascual, a political scientist at Barcelona’s Autonomous University.

He needs to get the message across that “moving towards extremism is not the way to win a ruling majority,” he said.

Polls, however, suggest the PP could need to join forces with Vox to govern with a majority, like it has just done for the first time at the regional level in Castilla y Leon, just north of Madrid.

Spain’s PM eyes ‘more solid’ Morocco ties after Western Sahara U-turn

Under attack over Spain's decision to change its stance on Western Sahara, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday defended the move as crucial to securing a "more solid relationship" with Morocco.

Published: 23 March 2022 16:34 CET
For 10 months, Spain was in “an absolutely unsustainable situation” with Morocco, a strategic ally with whom “ties were cut from a political, diplomatic and economic point of view”, he said on a visit to Ceuta, one of two Spanish enclaves in North Africa.

“This was a crisis that could no longer be sustained over time, that we had to solve,” he said.

It was the first time Sánchez has spoken about last Friday’s bombshell announcement that Spain had agreed to publicly recognise Rabat’s autonomy plan for disputed Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until 1975.

The decision drew a line under Madrid’s decades-long stance of neutrality, giving in to years of pressure from Rabat in order to end a major diplomatic crisis, which erupted just over a year ago.

Diplomatic ties nose-dived in April 2021 after Madrid allowed Western Sahara’s independence leader Brahim Ghali to be treated at a Spanish hospital for Covid-19.

Ghali’s Polisario Front has long fought for the independence of Western Sahara, a desert region bigger than Britain, that was a Spanish colony until 1975.

Then in mid-May, more than 10,000 migrants surged into Ceuta as Moroccan border forces looked the other way in what was widely seen as a punitive gesture by Rabat.

And despite multiple overtures by Madrid, ties remained frosty until now.

‘Essential to resume normalisation’

“We’re not only ending a crisis that had its clearest and most striking expression on 18 May 2021.. the most important thing is that we’re laying the foundations for a much more solid, stronger relationship with the Kingdom of Morocco,” Sánchez said.

“From now, it’s essential that we begin to develop this normalisation in economic and trade relations.. and in fundamental aspects such as migration control and security,” he said.

Migration is a key issue for Spain, with Morocco playing a fundamental role in controlling migratory flows — an issue which observers say has often been used by Rabat to put pressure on Madrid.

But Sánchez has come under fire for the secrecy surrounding the agreement, a major foreign policy shift that wasn’t ever discussed with his coalition partners, and for how it came to light via a statement from Morocco’s royal palace.

“We have been working diplomatically, silently, but I believe the result is good for Spain and Morocco,” he said, indicating the agreement had been under negotiation for 10 months.

Although Morocco quickly returned its own ambassador to Spain who had been recalled for consultations, the move infuriated Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front and is one of Spain’s main gas suppliers.

Western Sahara is designated by the UN as a “non-self-governing territory” whose people “have not yet attained a full measure of self-government”.

Morocco controls 80 percent of the territory, while the rest — an area bordering Mauritania that is almost totally landlocked — is run by the Polisario Front.

