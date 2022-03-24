For members
DEPORTATION
Overstaying or working illegally? What can get foreigners deported from Spain
What types of offences can foreigners be deported for? Can the Spanish government expel you from the country for overstaying beyond the 90 days for example? Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 24 March 2022 13:10 CET
What can get you deported from Spain? Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP
VISAS
What are the pros and cons of Spain’s student visa?
Enrolling on a course and applying for a student visa is one way for non-EU citizens of any age to be able to live in Spain beyond the regular length of a tourist stay, but what exactly are the pros and cons of Spain's student visa that applicants should know about?
Published: 24 March 2022 09:02 CET
