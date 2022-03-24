Read news from:
DEPORTATION

Overstaying or working illegally? What can get foreigners deported from Spain

What types of offences can foreigners be deported for? Can the Spanish government expel you from the country for overstaying beyond the 90 days for example? Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 24 March 2022 13:10 CET
deportation from Spain
What can get you deported from Spain? Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP

Is it really possible to get deported from Spain? Can foreigners living in Spain be deported for any type of crime or is it only specific ones?

What if you’re in Spain illegally or you’ve committed tax fraud – can you be thrown out of the country?

According to Article 53.1 a) 4/2000 of Spain’s Legal Code, expulsion for foreigners may be considered for offences that they class as serious (grave) or very serious (Muy grave).

Some of the offences mentioned under the serious category include:

Overstaying your visa

The first offence mentioned under the serious infractions list is in fact being in Spain illegally. This could be not having obtained an extension for your stay, living in Spain without having a residence permit or continuing to live in Spain after your residency has expired and not having renewed it.

Working illegally

If you are working in Spain without a valid work permit or you are working without having obtained residency.

Hiding or falsifying information

Concealing or intentionally forging or providing false information given to the authorities with regards to matters such as marital status, nationality or domicile, as well as not declaring mandatory details on registration documents for the padrón certificate.

Failure to obtain a foreign ID card

Failure to apply for a foreign identity card such the TIE for those who have been authorised to stay in Spain for a period of more than six months. This must be requested within a period of one month of entering Spain or from the time that the authorisation is granted.

Not signing up for social security

If you employ someone and don’t sign them up to social security or don’t register their employment contract under the legal conditions.

Spain’s list of very serious offences or ‘infracciones muy graves’  include crimes such as participating in activities which could pose a threat to national security, being part of an organised crime ring and human trafficking. However, it also includes crimes such as hiring illegal foreign workers. 

Will I really be deported for these offences?

If you are a foreigner and you commit one of these infractions, there is a very real possibility that you could be deported.

However, this is not always the case.

A 2021 report in Legal Today, which is part of Reuters and is written by and for legal professionals, states that in recent years Spanish courts have tended to favour fining foreigners or even giving them a jail sentence, rather than expelling them.

The Spanish government states that the offender either be deported or fined, but not both. 

In the majority of cases foreigners in Spain who are convicted of a crime will do jail time – if sentenced to it – in a Spanish prison. (Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP)

The decisions are largely taken on a case-by-case basis and take a number of factors into consideration.

It may depend on how long you’ve been in Spain, your social and familial connections to the country or your connections to your home country, among many other things.

The Spanish government states that the following people cannot be deported if a serious offence is committed and it may only be considered in the case of a ‘very serious infraction’:

  • Foreigners who were born in Spain and have legally resided in the country for the past five years
  • Long term residents in Spain
  • Those who originally had Spanish citizenship, but lost it for some reason
  • Those who receive an incapacity benefit because of an accident that occurred at work in Spain
  • Those who receive unemployment benefits or are beneficiaries of public financial benefit for specific social or labour reasons

What consequences does deportation have?

If the Spanish courts decide that your crime is serious enough to deport you, you will have to leave the country or be forced to leave. 

This means that any type of visa or residency card you have will no longer be valid and you will lose your right to reside and work in Spain. 

You will also be banned from re-entering the country for a specific time period, depending on the crime you committed. 

What are the consequences for those who are not deported?

This will really depend on what type of offence you committed and will ultimately be down to the courts and the judge to decide. It could be jail time, just like Spanish nationals would serve, or it could be a hefty fine.

Offenders of ‘serious infractions’ such as some of the ones mentioned above can be fined anywhere from €500 up to €10,000, while those who commit ‘very serious’ crimes can be fined anywhere from €10,001 up to €100,000.

However, for the ‘very serious infractions’, you will be fined separately for each crime you commit, so will be fined for each one of the illegal workers you hire or each person you illegally trafficked into the country. This could mean that some offenders could be fined up to €750,000.

VISAS

What are the pros and cons of Spain’s student visa?

Enrolling on a course and applying for a student visa is one way for non-EU citizens of any age to be able to live in Spain beyond the regular length of a tourist stay, but what exactly are the pros and cons of Spain's student visa that applicants should know about?

Published: 24 March 2022 09:02 CET
What are the pros and cons of Spain's student visa?

Student visas are available to all non-EU citizens, providing that they are accepted onto a course and that they meet all the necessary requirements.

Those who want to study for less than 90 days can do so without the need for any type of student visa, while those whose course lasts 90 days or more will have to apply for a short-term or long-term student visa, depending on the length of their course. 

Here’s what you to need know about Spain’s student visa process and its pros and cons, before you decide whether it’s right for you or not.

Pros:

You are able to work up to 20 hours per week

If your student visa is granted, then you will have the right to get a part-time job in Spain, providing that you don’t work over 20 hours per week.

This could be a great help in supporting yourself while you’re studying. The only caveat is that your job can’t interfere with your studies – if you’re here on a student visa, then your course has to be your priority.

You are able to apply for internships in Spain

As well as being able to work in Spain, you are also able to do an internship. You may have to undertake a professional internship as part of your course or you may choose to do one and apply for it on your own.

In both cases, your internship cannot exceed 20 hours per week. You are also able to apply for residency for professional internships. This is a residence authorisation that is granted to those studying higher education degrees or those who have completed them within the last two years. The duration of the residency permit equals the duration of your internship.

You can bring some family members with you

Another great thing about the student visa is that you’re able to bring a family member with you to Spain. To do this, you can request a joint application and include them on your student visa.

Keep in mind, you can’t just bring any family member, it must be your husband or wife, your civil partner or any dependent children under the age of 18.

There is no age limit and your visa can be for many different types of studies

Anyone can apply for a student visa, no matter their age. It’s not just for typical college-aged students, it could be for mature students coming to do a Master’s Degree, a PhD or even someone undertaking scientific research. 

You are able to start your application from your home country or within Spain

Typically, you would apply for your student visa from your home country at the nearest Spanish consulate or embassy, however since 2018, it has also been possible to apply while in the country.

This means that you could technically arrive in Spain on a tourist visa, find and enroll on a course and then apply for your student visa, without having to leave the country.

You can extend your stay

Also since 2018, it has been possible to extend your stay in Spain for an additional year after your studies have been completed. This allows you to be able to search for a job or start your own company. Be aware though, this will depend on the length of your course. 

students in Spain

Students can work up to 20 hours a week in Spain. Photo: Naassom Azevedo / Pixabay

Cons:

You can only apply for a regular work permit if you’ve studied in Spain for three years

If you’re hoping to be able to stay in Spain and get a work permit to enable to you work full time after your studies, unfortunately, you will only be able to do this if your course lasted for three years. This is one of the requisites that the Spanish government put in place for those wanting to change their visa from a student one to a work permit. 

If you were just on a one-year course, this will not be possible and you will only be able to get a job in high demand, for the highly skilled, go through the complicated process of setting up your own company. 

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Spain’s visa for entrepreneurs

Family members will not have the right to work

Although you will be able to work up to 20 hours on your student visa, the Spanish government states that any family member you bring with you does not have this right. This means that you will need to be able to support your family on a part-time job. 

If you do bring family members, you will also need to prove that you can support them when you first apply. This means showing funds of 75 percent of the IPREM for the first family member, and 50 percent of the IPREM for each additional one after that. For 2022, this equals an extra €434.26 per month for the first family member and €289.51 for each after that.

You will need a lot of documentation

Applying for a student visa for Spain is not an easy process. It’s lengthy and can be a headache trying to get all the correct documents and paperwork. As well as your acceptance letter to the school or university, most consulates state that you will also need show evidence of a clear criminal background check, a medical certificate and possibly a homologation of your previous studies or qualifications.

If you are bringing family members, you will also need to show proof of your relationships, such as marriage and birth certificates.

You will need proof of funds even before you’ve found part-time work in Spain

Unfortunately, you are not able to say that the 20 hours you hope to work in Spain is enough to support you. Along with your application form, you will have to prove that you have sufficient funds. This amount is equal to the full amount of the IPREM, which for 2022 is €579.02 per month or €6,948.24 for the year. 

You have to get private health insurance

As an international student, you will not be eligible for Spain’s public health care system and will have to pay for private health care insurance. Most Spanish consulates state that evidence of this must be presented along with your application form.

This means that being a student could prove quite costly – having to pay for your course fees, proof of funds to support yourself and your private health insurance, all before you can even begin to think about applying for a part-time job.

Short-term student visas cannot be extended

If you applied for a short-term student visa because your course only lasted between 90 days and 180 days, you will not be able to extend your visa further and will have to leave the country once your course is complete.

