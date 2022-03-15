Read news from:
UKRAINE

Spain impounds another yacht linked to a Russian oligarch

Spanish authorities Tuesday impounded a second yacht believed to belong to a Russian oligarch as part of European Union sanctions over the Ukraine war.

Published: 15 March 2022 16:55 CET
Spain impounds another yacht linked to a Russian oligarch
This photograph taken on March 15, 2022 shows the 48m long, St Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged yacht "Lady Anastasia" moored at a dock in Puerto Adriano in Calvia, on the island of Mallorca. - Spanish authorities seized a second yacht in the Balearic archipelago on March 15, and are seeking to prove that it belongs to a Russian oligarch targeted by European sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Transport announced. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

The 48-metre-long yacht named Lady Anastasia cannot leave a marina on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca while police determine if it “belongs or is under the control of” someone on the EU sanctions list, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The authorities suspect it belongs to Russian tycoon Alexander Mikheev, who heads Russian weapon exporting group Rosoboronexport, a police source said.

Rosoboronexport is a subsidiary of Russian defence firm Rostec, owned by Sergei Chemezov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The freezing of the Lady Anastasia comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said late on Monday in a television interview that police had impounded a 85-metre-long yacht worth $140 million in Barcelona.

The premier did not give further details, but daily newspaper El Pais said the yacht is named Valeria and it belongs to Chemezov.

Both Chemezov and Mikheev are on the European Union’s list of Russian tycoons targeted by sanctions imposed by the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

Last month police arrested a Ukrainian crew member of the Lady Anastasia after he tried to sink the yacht in revenge for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, local police said.

UKRAINE

Spain seizes Russian oligarch’s €128 million megayacht

An 85-metre yacht belonging to Russian oligarch Sergei Chemezov was impounded Monday in the Spanish port of Barcelona, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said.

Published: 15 March 2022 09:25 CET
Spain seizes Russian oligarch's €128 million megayacht

The Spanish newspaper El País reported that the yacht seized is named Valerie, which it linked to Rostec defence firm chief Sergei Chemezov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have immobilised temporarily a yacht in Barcelona belonging to one of the main Russian oligarchs,” Sánchez told la Sexta, adding “others were to come.”

The superyacht named Valerie is worth $140 million (€128 million) and is 85 metres long, the premier said without giving other details.

Yachts are among the assets of oligarchs targeted by sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chemezov features prominently on the sanctions lists. He has previously been sanctioned by the United States in 2014 and by the UK in 2020 over his involvement in Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Rostec Corporation CEO Sergei Chemezov during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on August 2, 2016. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / various sources / AFP)

My Solaris, the €500 million superyacht of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, left Barcelona on March 11th and its crew are now looking to dock at a port further East where the vessel will not be seized by authorities.

