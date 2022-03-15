Read news from:
How the rules for travel from Spain to the UK will change on March 18th

If you're planning on travelling to the UK from Spain this Easter, here's everything you need to know about the UK government's eased rule changes that come into force on Friday March 18th.

Published: 15 March 2022 10:44 CET
UK airport
UK to remove all entry restrictions. Photo: Niklas HALLE'N / AFP

From March 18th 2022, all Covid entry restrictions to the UK will be dropped, UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Monday.

What does this mean for travel from Spain?

This means that from 4am on March 18th, no one entering the UK from Spain or any other country will need to take any Covid tests or even complete a passenger locator form.

The changes apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, meaning that those in Spain who are not fully vaccinated, will not have to take pre-departure tests or a day 2 post-arrival test.

This is good news for those planning on travelling back home to the UK to see friends or family over the Easter break, with travel hopefully set to be as easy as it was before the pandemic began. 

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I said we wouldn’t keep travel measures in place for any longer than necessary, which we’re delivering on today – providing more welcome news and greater freedom for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays.

I look forward to continuing to work with the travel sector and partners around the world to keep international travel moving”.

The UK’s Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “As we learn to live with Covid-19, we’re taking further steps to open up international travel once again ahead of the Easter holidays”. 

Mask mandates in the UK are also changing. From Wednesday March 16th, the UK’s biggest airport London Heathrow has said that while mask-wearing is still encouraged, it will no longer be mandatory. Airlines British Airways, Tui, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic have also stated that they will drop mask rules under certain circumstances. However, they are still required on planes if you’re flying into Wales or Scotland. 

Jason Mahoney, BA’s chief operating officer, said: “From Wednesday March 16th, customers will only be required to wear a face-covering on board our flights if the destination they’re travelling to requires it,” which suggests that they will still likely be required when returning to Spain, but perhaps not when travelling to the UK.

If in doubt, it’s best to bring a mask as you will definitely still need them in the airports in Spain.

The move comes as part of the UK government’s Living with Covid plan, which saw them drop all restrictions within the country at the end of February 2022. The UK has also been steadily lifting its entry requirements since the new year, dropping both the need for the pre-departure tests and the Day 2 Covid tests for vaccinated travellers. 

While the tourism industry and airline officials have applauded the move, doctors, as well as leaders in Scotland and Wales have expressed their concern over the UK government’s plans. 

What are the travel rules before March 18th?

If you’re vaccinated and travelling to the UK before March 18th, you must still complete a passenger locator form found here.

If you’re unvaccinated and travelling to the UK before March 18th you must still:

  • Take a Covid-19 test in the two days before you travel
  • Book and pay for a PCR test to be taken after you arrive
  • Complete a UK passenger locator form in the three days before you arrive

What are the requirements for travelling from the UK to Spain?

While the UK is removing all its travel restrictions, there are still some restrictions in place for those travelling to Spain or those returning home.

Spain currently only allows entry for fully vaccinated travellers from the UK or those who have a recovery certificate from Covid-19, dated within the last six months.

If more than 270 days have passed since your last vaccine dose, then you must show you have a Covid-19 booster too. 

British holidaymakers can now travel to Spain with their children aged 12 to 17 even if they are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Residents of Spain, EU citizens and family members of EU citizens are exempt from these rules.

Everyone travelling into Spain, regardless of where they reside and vaccination or recovery status, must complete a health control form found here.

Spain allows entry of non-EU travellers if they have recovery certificate

Spanish authorities have eased the travel rule which previously only permitted vaccinated non-EU/EEA tourists to visit the country, now also allowing those who’ve had Covid-19 and can prove it with a recovery certificate to enter.

Published: 28 February 2022 16:29 CET
Spain allows entry of non-EU travellers if they have recovery certificate

Spain’s Interior Ministry has announced that tourists from third countries who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months can now visit Spain even if they haven’t been fully vaccinated against Covid or if their Covid vaccination certificate has expired because they haven’t had a booster shot.

The rule changes to non-essential travel were published in Spain’s state bulletin BOE on Saturday February 26th and are in force since that date. 

The new clause states that “people with a vaccination certificate OR a recovery certificate recognised by Spain’s Health Ministry” are able to travel to Spain. 

According to Spain’s Health Ministry, recovery certificates accepted as valid are those “issued at least 11 days after the first positive NAAT or RAT, and up to a maximum of 180 days after the date of sampling”.

NAATs – nucleic acid amplification tests – are usually PCR tests whereas RATs stand for rapid antigen tests. The Covid test must have been carried out by an accredited laboratory; self-test kits are not valid. 

The recovery certificate needs to have been issued by the “relevant authorities” or a “medical service” of the country in which you tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

The change applies only to non-EU/EEA nationals who do not live in Spain and are visiting for tourism or other non-essential reasons, for example British, American, Australian, Canadian or other third-country holidaymakers. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from Spain’s travel requirements.

Unvaccinated foreign residents in Spain, EU citizens and residents as well as Spanish nationals can continue to travel to Spain, but in most cases will need to show a negative Covid test, or a recovery certificate if applicable.

Unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen tourists who do not have a recovery certificate can still not enter Spain. 

This latest change follows the decision in early February to allow unvaccinated non-EU/EEA minors aged 12 to 17 to visit Spain if they show a negative PCR test

It came after weeks of pressure from Spain’s tourism industry who said British families in particular were being dissuaded from going on holiday to Spain because their unvaccinated teenage children couldn’t come with them.

Spanish authorities also recently followed the EU’s recommendations to Member States and updated the country’s travel rules regarding Covid-19 health passes and required vaccinations.

The main change for third-country travellers wanting to travel to Spain is that if they completed their initial Covid-19 vaccination more than 270 days ago (around 9 months), they will need to show they’ve had a Covid booster shot to be able to visit the country. People in this situation who have had Covid-19 in the last six months can now use a recovery certificate instead to enter Spain. 

Spain also has a list of low-risk third countries whose travellers do not have to present proof of vaccination, testing or recovery. This is updated regularly and currently includes Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

All travellers to Spain must complete a health control form before travelling to Spain. 

