How the rules for travel from Spain to the UK will change on March 18th
If you're planning on travelling to the UK from Spain this Easter, here's everything you need to know about the UK government's eased rule changes that come into force on Friday March 18th.
Published: 15 March 2022 10:44 CET
UK to remove all entry restrictions. Photo: Niklas HALLE'N / AFP
Spain allows entry of non-EU travellers if they have recovery certificate
Spanish authorities have eased the travel rule which previously only permitted vaccinated non-EU/EEA tourists to visit the country, now also allowing those who’ve had Covid-19 and can prove it with a recovery certificate to enter.
Published: 28 February 2022 16:29 CET
