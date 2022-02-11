Read news from:
TRAVEL: Spain to allow unvaccinated UK teens to enter with PCR

The Spanish government on Thursday decided it will change its travel rules to allow unvaccinated 12 to 18 year olds from the United Kingdom to enter the country if they present a negative PCR test. 

Published: 11 February 2022 09:51 CET
The announcement by the Spanish government follows calls by regional governments and tourism groups to make an exception for British teens, as the rule was causing thousands of holiday cancellations by British families. Photo: Desiree Martin/AFP

British holidaymakers will be able to travel to Spain with their children aged 12 to 18, even if they are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The changes to Spain’s travel rules for young UK nationals were published on Friday in the country’s official state bulletin BOE, following negotiations between Spain’s Ministries of Health, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Spanish authorities previously required Britons over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be able to visit Spain, a rule that’s been in place for all of 2021 for most non-EU/EEA nationals and since December 2021 for UK nationals who don’t reside in Spain.

But from Monday February 14th 2022, unvaccinated non-resident minors aged 12 to 18 travelling from the UK will be able to visit Spain if they present a negative PCR or other NAAT test taken within 72 hours before arrival in Spain. 

The announcement by Spanish authorities comes after weeks of appeals by some regional governments and business groups, who argued the vaccination rule for teens was causing thousands of holiday cancellations, especially among British families, thus having a negative impact on the country’s already struggling tourism industry. 

The Spanish government has decided to make just the exception for UK teen holidaymakers rather than all non-EU/EEA nationals, perhaps given that in pre-pandemic times they were by far Spain’s main tourism market (18 million Brits visited the country in 2019). 

Although the UK has had a somewhat successful vaccination rollout overall, only one in ten British children were legally able to enter Spain for tourism purposes since the rule came into force for them last December. Around 300,000 – roughly 12 percent – of 12 to 15-year-olds in the UK have received two doses.

The rule that still remains in place is that all adult UK nationals who don’t reside in Spain must be fully vaccinated to visit Spain for non-essential reasons such as tourism. There are only a handful of non-EU/EEA countries that are exempt from this rule given their favourable epidemiological situation.

British children under the age of 12 will also continue to be exempt from Spain’s vaccination and testing rules for travel. 

The BOE does not mention British 12 to 18 year olds specifically, but instead refers to section “K” of the Spanish Health Ministry’s guidelines for third countries, in which UK nationals are mentioned but there is no word yet on the new rule for teenage travellers. 

This confusing situation has led to different interpretations of the new rule in the Spanish press, with some suggesting the exemption applies to all non-EU/EEA teens and others just British 12 to 18 year olds. 

The Local Spain has contacted Spain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and Interior Ministry for clarification.

If confirmed, it wouldn’t be the first time Spain has been willing to bend the Covid travel rules when it comes to British holidaymakers. Despite their new status as non-EU citizens, for a time they were the only third-country nationals who could visit Spain without being fully vaccinated, but the arrival of the Omicron variant changed that.

What are the Covid travel rules between Ireland and Spain in February?

Covid travel rules are rapidly changing, so if you're planning on travelling between Ireland and Spain this February, read on to find out everything you need to know and plan for.

Published: 7 February 2022 15:41 CET
Ryanair planes in Ireland
Travel rules between Spain and Ireland. Photo: Paul Faith / AFP

Travel from Ireland to Spain

Ireland is currently on Spain’s at-risk list, meaning that travellers will need to show proof of vaccination, a negative Covid test or a recovery certificate to be able to enter. 

The list does change regularly however, so be sure to check here to see the updated countries. There is a new one published each week.

In order to prove their health status, those travelling from Ireland can show their EU Digital Certificate.

READ ALSO – TRAVEL: What are the Covid rules for international arrivals in Spain in February?

The EU Digital Certificate shows one of three things:

  • That you have been vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the Spanish government, your vaccination certificate must have been issued at least 14 days after the date of administration of the complete course of vaccination. However, if you received your last vaccine does more than 270 days (nine months) ago, your certificate must show the administration of a booster dose as well. 
  • You have a negative Covid test result. The diagnostic certificate must be a negative PCR or similar test (NAAT-type test) issued less than 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain, or a negative antigen test, issued less than 24 hours before arriving in Spain.
  • You have a recovery certificate from Covid-19. The recovery certificate must be issued by the relevant authorities or medical service at least 11 days after the first positive test result. The certificate will no longer be valid 180 days after the date of your test. 

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from providing any of these certificates.

Your EU Digital Certificate or any other forms showing the above information regarding negative tests or recovery should be uploaded to the health control form before you travel.

All travellers from Ireland visiting Spain by air and sea must fill out Spain’s health control form found here, before entering the country. This will give you a QR code, which you will need to show authorities both before you board and when you arrive.

Travel from Spain to Ireland

All travellers to Ireland must fill out a Passenger Locator Form before departure. This will be checked before you board your transportation. 

Travellers who are fully vaccinated no longer need a pre-departure Covid test to enter Ireland as of February 6th, but will need to show proof of vaccination status. 

According to the Irish government, vaccine certificates for your initial vaccination doses will not be accepted for travel if more than 270 days (nine months) have passed since the final dose. This means, after this time, you will need to prove you have a booster dose. 

You must have received the final dose of your initial Covid vaccination series at least 14 days before travel. 

Vaccine certificates based on booster/additional doses are not time limited. 

You can prove your vaccination or recovery status by showing your EU Digital Certificate. 

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated or who don’t have proof of recovery certificate must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. Antigen tests are not accepted. 

Children aged 11 and under will not need to take a test prior to travelling to Ireland.

Covid restrictions in Spain

Travellers from Ireland will find there are still some Covid restrictions in place in Spain, with regard to capacity limits, Covid passes and masks. 

The rules largely depend on which region you’re travelling to in Spain. Click here to see which regions require Covid passes to enter venues. 

Masks are currently required at all indoor venues, apart from when eating or drinking. They are also currently required outdoors, except in rural areas, but as of February 9th or 10th, they will no longer be mandatory outdoors, except in busy areas where a safe distance can’t be maintained. 

