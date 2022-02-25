Read news from:
Iberia and British Airways to re-route flights to avoid Russian airspace

IAG, owner of British Airways and Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling, is re-routing aircraft to avoid flying over Russian airspace and cancelling its flights to Russia, its boss said Friday, amid international outcry over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 25 February 2022 12:45 CET
The UK has also banned Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot from flying over Britain as part of a series of sanctions. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Chief executive Luis Gallego told reporters in a call that IAG was re-routing flights so as not to fly over Russia, and cancelled a Moscow bound flight.

The news came one day after the UK government banned Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot from flying over Britain as part of a series of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of neighbour Ukraine.

Moscow in retaliation on Friday banned all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace.

“We took the decision to cancel the flight… to Moscow today,” Gallego told a conference call for the group’s annual results on Friday.

The airline conglomerate was also re-routing scheduled flights to Singapore and Dubai so that they do “not fly over Russia”, he added.

Separately, IAG revealed Friday that net losses more than halved last year with recovery underway as Covid travel curbs were lifted.

However, it was also monitoring the Ukraine crisis that has shuttered airspace for civilian aircraft in the region.

“The impact of this crisis we are still monitoring,” Gallego noted.

He added that flights to the East were “very reduced” as a result.

“All the flights that we are doing now we can re-route, so we can maintain the schedule.”

There are currently no commercial flights landing in Ukraine after the Ukrainian government decided to close its airspace to them for safety reasons.

A number of European Airlines including Iberia, Vueling, Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings have also said they will cancel their flights to Ukraine until at least the end of February. 

‘Strong recovery’

IAG revealed that its loss after tax narrowed sharply to €2.9 billion ($3.3 billion) last year.

That contrasted with a record €6.9 billion in 2020, when the coronavirus emergency paralysed air travel and grounded flights worldwide.

Passenger capacity last year was 36 percent of its pre-pandemic 2019 level, but this reached 58 percent in the fourth quarter.

“The easing of government-imposed travel restrictions as the year progressed resulted in improving travel demand, in particular following the opening of the US border to foreign travellers” in early November, IAG said.

Total revenues climbed eight percent to almost €8.5 billion.

“We are confident that a strong recovery is underway,” said Gallego.

IAG noted also that the Omicron Covid variant, which emerged late last year, only had a “negative short term impact” on its performance.

Yet IAG expected a “significant” operating loss for the current first quarter, and cited seasonally weak demand, ongoing Omicron uncertainty, and rising costs as capacity is ramped back up.

The group then anticipates a return to profitability in the second quarter, but sounded a cautious note over this outlook.

“This assumes no further setbacks related to Covid-19 and government-imposed travel restrictions or material impact from recent geopolitical developments,” it cautioned.

IAG aims this year to return to 85 percent of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity.

UKRAINE

World’s biggest mobile show in Barcelona drops Russia pavilion

Organisers of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) said Friday there would be no Russian pavilion at the world's biggest telecoms fair next week in Barcelona due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 25 February 2022 13:16 CET
The GSMA industry association which stages the annual event said in a statement it “energetically condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

“In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, MWC seems immaterial under the circumstances,” it added.

“The GSMA is complying with all sanctions and government policies resulting from this situation. Therefore, there will be no Russian pavilion at MWC22.”

About a dozen Russian firms were set to be part of the Russian pavilion at the four-day event which gets underway on Monday in Barcelona in northeastern Spain.

These firms can still take part in the fair but they will not be grouped together in their own pavilion.

Organisers expect 40,000 to 60,000 people will attend the event, which will feature more than 1,500 exhibitors from 150 countries.

The show, a key event for showcasing new technologies, had been cancelled at the last minute in 2020 after multiple companies withdrew as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

Last year, the congress did take place although it was in June instead of February and included a mixture of in-person and online events, drawing just 20,000 visitors compared with 100,000 in normal times.

