Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Barcelona’s Las Ramblas kiosk owners ordered to shut up shop this month

Barcelona City Council has plans to revamp the Catalan capital's emblematic Ramblas street, but this also includes the controversial decision to evict the owners of the promenade's historic kiosks.

Published: 17 February 2022 13:47 CET
Las Ramblas, Barcelona
Kiosks on Barcelona's Las Ramblas. Photo: Jorge Fernández Salas / Unsplash

Barcelona City Council plans to revamp the famous Las Ramblas into a place not just for holidaymakers, but somewhere that locals can enjoy too, since over the past 15 years or so the promenade has been taken over by touristy shops, illegal street vendors and fast-food restaurants, with their terraces taking up the pavement. 

This means making Las Ramblas greener, widening the pavements, and reducing the lanes of traffic on either side of these walkways from two to one. It’s estimated that the project will cost around €44.5 million.

But part of the city’s plans also involve getting rid of the iconic kiosks of Las Ramblas, which have been a common sight on the street for more than a century, giving them until the end of February to leave and close up shop. 

The Antic Ocellaires’ or ‘Pajareros’, as they’re called because they once used to sell birds and other small animals, have stood on Las Ramblas for the past 160 years.

The bird sellers even gave this part of Las Ramblas its official name – the Rambla de Ocells (ocells meaning birds in Catalan).

At the end of the 2000s, the Town Hall banned the sale of animals from these kiosks, due to complaints of animal cruelty, so the owners resigned agreements to sell things such as tourist souvenirs and ice creams instead while keeping their original name. 

Las Ramblas, Barcelona

The historic kiosks on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas have been given eviction notices. Photo: Martijn Vonk / Unsplash

Why does the City Council want to get rid of the kiosks?

The City Council claims that the old bird sellers have no place in the new future plans for Las Ramblas. They have said that there will only be flower and newspaper kiosks when it has been reformed, with the exception of one kiosk selling tickets for the historic Wax Museum.

The authorities argue that the licences of the kiosk owners expired on June 14th 2021 because of an agreement that was signed back in 1971, granting them a licence for a maximum term of 50 years.

Picture taken in 1949 of Las Ramblas Avenue in Barcelona, showing one of its iconic kiosks. (Photo by AFP)

What do the kiosk owners say? 

Javier Cuenca, spokesperson for the collective ‘Antic Ocellaires’ disagrees with this and told the Catalan News Agency that he believes their licences are still valid and urges further dialogue with the council to come to a solution.

The kiosk sellers have already filed an appeal against their eviction notice, as well a lawsuit.

Cuenca believes that the council’s decision is a “pressure strategy” and does not understand why they have to leave now, when he claims that plans to reform their part of Las Ramblas won’t come into effect until 2029. 

Many locals are also angry about the council’s decision, arguing that there are still prostitutes, pickpockets and manteros (immigrants or refugees who sell items illegally from blankets laid out on the streets) on Las Ramblas – even though many of these sellers now mainly congregate in other areas of the city. 

For some, Las Ramblas has come to represent the decay of parts of the Catalan capital, a city weighed down by its immense international popularity and all the knock-on effects that come with that in the 21st century.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CINEMA

Catalan rural drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins Berlin film festival

The 72nd Berlin film festival awarded its Golden Bear top prize on Wednesday to Spanish director Carla Simón's semi-autobiographical drama "Alcarràs", about a family of peach farmers fighting for their future.

Published: 17 February 2022 09:45 CET
Catalan rural drama 'Alcarràs' wins Berlin film festival

This year’s Berlinale was in-person for the first time in two years but held a shorter competition than usual, with strict regulations for audiences just as Covid-19 infections were peaking in Germany.

There were 18 films from 15 countries vying for the Golden Bear, with the jury led by Indian-born American director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”).

Simón, 35, dedicated the prize to her family, saying that “without them and my closeness to this world I wouldn’t have been able to tell this story”.

The Berlinale is now the third major European film festival in a row to award its top prize to a woman director, following Cannes and Venice last year.

German-Turkish comedian Meltem Kaptan, 41, won the festival’s second ever gender-neutral acting prize for her performance in “Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W. Bush”.

The film by German director Andreas Dresen tells the true story of a mother’s battle to bring her son back from Guantanamo Bay.

Kaptan dedicated the award “to all the mothers whose love is stronger than borders”.

‘Sly humour’

On a big night for women, France’s Claire Denis clinched best director for “Both Sides of the Blade”, a tense love story that stars Juliette Binoche as a woman caught between two men — her longtime partner Jean and her elusive ex Francois.

The Hollywood Reporter called it a “smart, moody, superbly acted melodrama”, while Britain’s Screen Daily said Binoche and co-star Vincent Lindon, who plays Jean, were “at the top of their game”.

“The Novelist’s Film”, an understated drama from South Korean director Hong Sang-soo with a small cast of characters who reconnect by chance in the suburbs of Seoul, bagged second prize.

Variety called it a “gently circuitous, conversation-driven charmer”, while the Hollywood Reporter praised its “sly humour and insights into the insecurities of the artistic process”.

Third prize went to “Robe of Gems”, a gritty Mexican crime drama from writer-director Natalia Lopez Gallardo that explores the trauma inflicted on families in Mexico when relatives go missing.

The award for best screenplay went to Laila Stieler for her work on “Rabiye Kurnaz vs George W. Bush”.

“Everything Will be OK”, Cambodian Rithy Panh’s exploration of a dystopian future where animals have enslaved humans and taken over the world, won a Silver Bear for artistic contribution.

And Michael Koch’s meditation on death and loss set in the Alps, “A Piece of Sky”, received a special mention.

The cast of Alcarràs on the red carpet during the 72nd Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on February 15, 2022. (Photo by Stefanie LOOS / AFP) 

‘Vulnerable childhood’

Set in Catalonia, “Alcarràs” follows the story of the Sole clan, a large, tight-knit family who spend their summers picking peaches in their orchard in a small village.

But when they are threatened with eviction due to new plans for the land, which include cutting down the peach trees and installing solar panels, the family members start to drift apart.

Variety called it a “lovely, bittersweet agricultural drama”, praising Simón’s “warm affinity for this alternately parched and verdant landscape”.

“I think that this way of farming does not have much of a future,” Simón told AFP ahead of the premiere of the film on Tuesday.

“There is very little price regulation, there are more and more big companies that are farming… Only in organic farming do I see some hope, because it is a kind of farming that is difficult to do in a big way,” she said.

Simón also said she enjoyed working with children for the film.

“It’s natural for me, I think it has to do with the fact that I had a somewhat vulnerable childhood, I identify with them,” she said.

SHOW COMMENTS