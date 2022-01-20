Where in Spain can people aged 30 to 39 book their Covid-19 booster shot?

On January 13th, Spanish health authorities decided to include people aged 18 to 39 to the country’s booster shot plans, a big step for the campaign as it represents 12 million Spaniards out of a population of 47 million and two age groups in one go.

In the majority of cases, people in this age bracket who initially received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have to wait five months before getting their booster dose, whereas for those who had AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson it’s a three-month wait. Those who’ve had Covid-19 after full vaccination have to wait four weeks before getting their booster dose.

Even though the risk of having severe Covid symptoms is higher in older people, Spain’s Health Ministry has stressed that “the latest international studies show an 88 percent effectiveness rate of the booster dose in terms of avoiding hospitalisation with regard to the Omicron variant”.

The country’s 17 regions and 2 autonomous cities now have approval to receive Moderna or Pfizer reinforcement doses for their residents in their twenties and thirties.

Regional health departments have a certain degree of freedom over how they organise their vaccination campaigns, but in the majority of cases they’ve used a staggered approach, working down from oldest to youngest.

So with the official approval they needed from Spain’s Health Ministry and the Public Health Commission, which regions have opened up appointments for people aged 30 to 39?

So far, only a handful, as many continue to administer booster doses to over-40s.

Roughly a third of people in the 40-49 age group in Spain have received Covid-19 booster shots so far, that’s despite being eligible for the reinforcement dose, so all regional health departments may have to move onto the 30-39 age group soon.

We will continue to update this article as soon as more regions open up booster shot appointments for people in their thirties, but here are the regions that have opened up booster appointments so far and how to book one.

Madrid

The Community of Madrid was one of the first regions to announce booster dose appointments for residents aged 30 to 39, with the campaign kicking off on Thursday January 20th.

You can book an appointment through Madrid’s Tarjeta Sanitaria app on Android and iOS or through this website, where you’ll have to type in your CIPA health number and your Spanish ID, NIE or passport number.

There are several vaccination points available, including the Isabel Zendal Hospital and the Wizink Centre.

Catalonia

Catalan health authorities have opened up booster shot appointments for people aged 30 to 39 as well as those aged 18 to 29, covering everyone who is now eligible for a reinforcement dose in the region.

For the younger age group, eight months must have passed from their initial vaccination before they can get their booster shot, which for most will mean having to wait until March. However, people in this age group who are working in essential services can book now.

Residents in their thirties in Catalonia can book an appointment via the La Meva Salut website or alternatively by visiting: https://vacunacovid.catsalut.gencat.cat/, where you’ll be able to choose a time or change your appointment.

It is also very possible that you’ll receive an SMS from Catalan health services informing you that you’re eligible for a reinforcement dose.

Canary Islands

All over-30s who reside in the Canary archipelago can now book an appointment for their reinforcement dose through this website and then clicking “Cita Previa on line”, or on the miCitaprevia app for Android and iOS.

For now, they cannot book an appointment by calling 012. There are a number of vaccination points open across all the seven islands.

Andalusia

People aged 38 or 39 living in the southern region will be able to book appointments for their Covid-19 booster shot from Friday January 21st.

Pregnant women in their thirties, irregardless of their exact age, can also book from that day onwards.

Andalusian health services follow a fairly rigid year-by-year approach when it comes to vaccine appointments, adding one or two years every time they complete the older one.

To book an appointment, visit either Andalusia’s ClicSalud+ health website (log in with your details and click on “Pedir cita de atención primaria/ Vacunación COVID-19”) or use the Salud Responde app for Android or iOS.

