Spain’s vaccination stats

Spain has had one of Europe’s more impressive vaccine rollouts. Over 80 percent of Spaniards have now had at least two vaccines and around 40 percent of children aged 5 to 11 have had their first dose.

In terms of booster jabs, around 35 percent of the eligible population has had a reinforcement dose in Spain and people aged 18 to 39 have just been approved for the booster dose by the Spanish Health Ministry.

The impending new rules for the Covid health pass

It is worth noting that the EU recently decided that from February 2022, Covid certificates should only be valid for nine months, but crucially can be reactivated when the person has their booster.

Many regions now require the COVID-19 vaccine passport to enter into hospitality and care venues, and could for the foreseeable future based on the ski-high infection rate across the country.

The Spanish government and the regional governments using the Covid health pass are yet to announce whether Covid health passes for domestic affairs will expire if the person doesn’t have a booster.

But for travel purposes several countries in the EU have already said they will require the booster to show on Covid certificates to allow travellers in.

The technical problem with the Covid health pass

If you decide to have a Covid-19 booster shot in Spain, keep in mind that your Covid passport is not an app that will automatically update your vaccination details, but rather a static document that will only show you’ve had your initial Covid vaccination.

When you get your booster shot, you can’t update the Spanish vaccine passport you already have.

Instead, you will have to go through the process of downloading a new one that reflects that you have had the third dose of the vaccine.

Remember, when you get that booster jab, your vaccine passport will automatically become invalid as it won’t reflect the correct information. If someone scans this document, it will show up as invalid on their QR reader.

How to get a Covid health pass that shows your booster dose in Spain

When downloading your new certificate, the process is exactly the same as when you downloaded your initial Covid health pass, the difference being that it will show you’ve had three doses.

There are two ways to download the certificate: through Spain’s Ministry of Health or through the government of your region in Spain.

In most cases, you will be given three options to choose from:

A vaccination certificate showing the number of doses received

A testing certificate showing you’ve tested negative for Covid-19 via a PCR within the last 72 hours or via an antigen test in the last 48 hours.

A recovery certificate for those who can prove via a Covid test taken in the past 180 days that they’ve recovered from Covid.

​​To get the certificate from Spain’s Ministry of Health, you should visit its EU COVID Digital Certificate’ website .

They will ask you a couple of Covid-related questions but bear in mind that to apply for your certificate you will need either your digital certificate,the permanent ‘[email protected] ve’, or the Autofirma ‘Self-signature programme’.

If you haven’t heard of any of these digital ways of proving your identity in Spain, it may be easier for you to get your Covid certificate through the system in place in your region.

All of Spain’s regions offer an updated Covid health pass for their residents to download from their websites or apps. Screenshot: Valencian Regional Government website

Downloading your updated Covid certificate through your region can differ slightly depending where in the country you are.

It may well be that you already have the Covid health app you used the first time still on your phone.

When you complete the process and download your Covid certificate, remember to save this PDF document in a folder on your phone that you know how to access easily when asked for it.

Andalusia

You can log on to the regional health authority website ClicSalud+ and download it from there. You can also download it via the app Salud Andalucía for Android and iOS.

Aragón

You can download your certificate from the Salud Informa portal by logging on with your health card number and PIN, your Digital Certificate or [email protected] You can also download the app Salud Informa for Android and iOS.

If you can’t access it online, you can also ask for one in person at the reception desks of the health centres and hospitals.

Asturias

You can download the pass from the website Astur Salud with your CIPA health card number and your Spanish or foreigner ID number.

Balearic Islands

Download your pass via the Portal del Paciente. You will need your CIP health card number, date of birth and phone number. You can also download health app for Android or iOS.

If you are having problems accessing your certificate online, there are also several fixed points where you can ask for them face-to-face. These are installed in three hospitals in Mallorca, two in Menorca, one in Ibiza and one in Formentera. Contact the relevant health authorities to find out which these are. It is necessary to make an appointment before going.

Basque Country

Those in the Basque Country can download the certificates from their Osakidetza health folder. In order to access it, you will need your digital certificate or be registered in the BakQ electronic identification system. There is also a Carpeta de Salud app for Android and iOS.

You are also able to request a certificate in person by making an appointment at one of the three Zuzenean offices.

Canary Islands

Access your certificate via the portal MiHistoria using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] or download the miCertificado Covid mobile app for Android or iOS to get it.

Cantabria

Download it from the CCDCan website with either your personal details or the [email protected] It’s also available via the SCSalud app for Android or iOS.

Castilla y León

Go to the Carpeta del Paciente via the regional health authority website and download it using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] or download your certificate via the mobile app for Android or iOS.

Catalonia

Download it from the Meva Salut website using your Digital Certificate or password. You can also get it via the Meva Salut app for Android or iOS.

If you need to, you can also ask for one at your local health centre, although authorities request that you only do this if absolutely necessary and you can’t get one online.

Extremadura

Download it from the Salud Extremadura website using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] It’s also available from the CSOnline Extremadura app for Android or iOS.

Galicia

You can get your Covid pass from the Chave365 system using your NIE number, [email protected] or Digital Certificate. Alternatively, download the PassCovid.gal for Android or iOS.

If you can’t access your certificate online, you can also do it in person at local pharmacies or ask your GP for one.

La Rioja

Access the certificate via the website Rioja Salud using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] You can also access it via the mobile app for Android or iOS.

Madrid

You can get your certificate via the Mi Carpeta Salud website using your [email protected] or Digital Certificate. You can also download the Tarjeta Sanitaria app in order to get it for Android and iOS.

Murcia

Use your Digital Certificate to download your Covid pass from the regional government website.

You can also request the certificates in person at health centres and clinics by requesting a prior appointment. They are also available at the Information and Specialised Processing Offices of the health areas in Cartagena and Lorca.

Navarra

Access the Carpeta Personal de Salud and download it using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] You can also download the mobile app of the same name for Android or iOS.

You are also able to request your certificate in person at your local health centre.

Valencia

Valencia’s government has set up a special section of its website to download the certificates you require here. You will need your CIP health card number and date of birth, you will then be sent an SMS code to your phone in order to be verified. You can also get it via the GVA+ Salud app for Android or iOS.

Those having trouble accessing it online can also ask in person at their local health centres.

Are there other ways of getting my Covid health pass in Spain?

Alternatively, anyone living in any region of Spain can also download their Covid-19 certificate via Spain’s national Ministry of Health page with their digital certificate or [email protected] pin.

Those who can’t access their Covid health pass online may be able to get it in person at their local health centre. Check above to find out where, but other regions’ health authorities are likely to be of help too.