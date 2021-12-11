Spain to cut taxes for digital nomads

The Spanish government adopted Friday measures to attract so-called digital nomads -- remote tech workers who can do their job from anywhere with a good internet connection.

A growing number of countries are seeking to lure digital nomads with easy visa conditions and tax breaks as they can help boost the local tech start-up scene.

The Spanish measures, which will allow arriving digital nomads to use a non-resident tax status with lower rates for five years, will form part of wider legislation meant to help start-ups, including fiscal incentives for investors.

The legislation will “attract and retain international and national talents” by helping “remote workers and ‘digital nomads’ set up in Spain,” the economy ministry said in a tweet.

Spanish expatriates who have been abroad for more than five years are also eligible for the programme.

The widespread adoption of remote working during the coronavirus pandemic has opened up the possibility for more workers to relocate far from home.

Earlier this year, Croatia adopted a measure offering a one-year visa to digital nomads and exempting them from income taxes.

Georgia, Thailand, Iceland and Costa Rica also have measures in place for digital nomads.

