How to get Spain’s Covid health pass for daily affairs in your region

The Digital Covid Certificate also referred to as a Covid health pass or passport is a certificate issued by your regional health authorities that contains various pieces of information related to Covid-19.

The main three purposes it serves are proof that you’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, proof that you’ve recovered from Covid-19, or proof that you have a negative Covid-19 test.

Previously in Spain, the certificate was really only needed for travel purposes outside of the country. Almost all regional high courts ruled against it for breaching fundamental rights and not being suitable or beneficial for the epidemiological situation at the time.

But in recent days a number of regional courts have approved the use this Covid health passport for people to gain access to all manner of venues and events in each autonomous community. So far, seven of Spain’s 17 regions require it for domestic matters, each with their different set of rules.

How can I get my Digital Covid Certificate or Covid health pass?

You can access your Digital Covid Certificate (also called a Covid health pass or passport) in several ways, usually by logging on to your regional health authority website or by downloading its corresponding app. You can see where you need to go for each region below.

Be aware that you may need either your Digital Certificate (not the same as your Digital Covid Certificate) or [email protected] PIN in order to log on and identify yourself. If you don’t have either of these, you can read our articles on how to get your Digital Certificate here and how to get your [email protected] PIN here.

You will be given three options to choose from:

A vaccination certificate for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 more than 14 days ago.

A testing certificate showing you’ve tested negative for Covid-19 via a PCR within the last 72 hours or via an antigen test in the last 48 hours.

A recovery certificate for those who can prove via a Covid test taken in the past 180 days that they’ve recovered from Covid.

Andalusia

You can log on to the regional health authority website ClicSalud+ and download it from there. You can also download it via the app Salud Andalucía for Android and iOS.

Aragón

You can download your certificate from the Salud Informa portal by logging on with your health card number and PIN, your Digital Certificate or [email protected] You can also download the app Salud Informa for Android and iOS.

If you can’t access it online, you can also ask for one in person at the reception desks of the health centres and hospitals.

Asturias

You can download the pass from the website Astur Salud with your CIPA health card number and your ID number such as NIE or TIE.

Balearic Islands

Download your pass via the Portal del Paciente. You will need your CIP health card number, date of birth and phone number. You can also download health app for Android or iOS.

If you are having problems accessing your certificate online, there are also four points where you can ask for them face-to-face. These are installed in three hospitals in Mallorca, two in Menorca, one in Ibiza and one in Formentera. Contact the relevant health authorities to find out which these are. It is necessary to make an appointment before going.

Basque Country

Those in the Basque Country can download the certificates from their Osakidetza health folder. In order to access it, you will need your digital certificate or be registered in the BakQ electronic identification system. There is also a Carpeta de Salud app for Android and iOS.

You are also able to request a certificate in person by making an appointment at one of the three Zuzenean offices.

Canary Islands

Access your certificate via the portal MiHistoria using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] or download the mobile app for Android or iOS to get it.

Cantabria

Download it from the CCDCan website with either your personal details or the [email protected] It’s also available via the SCSalud app for Android or iOS.

Castilla y León

Go to the Carpeta del Paciente via the regional health authority website and download it using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] or download your certificate via the mobile app for Android or iOS.

Catalonia

Download it from the Meva Salut website using your Digital Certificate or password. You can also get it via the Meva Salut app for Android or iOS.

If you need to, you can also ask for one at your local health centre, although authorities request that you only do this if absolutely necessary and you can’t get one online.

Extremadura

Download it from the Salud Extremadura website using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] It’s also available from the CSOnline Extremadura app for Android or iOS.

Galicia

You can get your Covid pass from the Chave365 system using your NIE, TIE, [email protected] or Digital Certificate. Alternatively, download the PassCovid.gal for Android or iOS.

If you can’t access your certificate online, you can also do it in person at local pharmacies or ask your GP for one.

La Rioja

Access the certificate via the website Rioja Salud using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] You can also access it via the mobile app for Android or iOS.

Madrid

You can get your certificate via the Mi Carpeta Salud website using your [email protected] or Digital Certificate. You can also download the Tarjeta Sanitaria app in order to get it for Android and iOS.

Murcia

Use your Digital Certificate to download your Covid pass from the regional government website.

You can also request the certificates in person at health centres and clinics by requesting a prior appointment. They are also available at the Information and Specialised Processing Offices of the health areas in Cartagena and Lorca.

Navarra

Access the Carpeta Personal de Salud and download it using your Digital Certificate or [email protected] You can also download the mobile app of the same name for Android or iOS.

You are also able to request your certificate in person at your local health centre.

Valencia

Valencia’s government has set up a special section of its website to download the certificates you require here. You will need your CIP health card number and date of birth, you will then be sent an SMS code to your phone in order to be verified. You can also get it via the GVA+ Salud app for Android or iOS.

Those having trouble accessing it online can also ask in person at their local health centres.

Are there other ways of getting my Covid health pass in Spain?

Alternatively, anyone living in any region of Spain can also download their Covid-19 certificate via Spain’s national Ministry of Health page with their digital certificate or [email protected] pin.

Those who can’t access their Covid health pass online may be able to get it in person at their local health centre. Check above to find out where, but other regions’ health authorities are likely to be of help too.