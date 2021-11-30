Spain’s Valencia region to require Covid health pass for daily affairs from Friday

The High Court of the Valencia region on Monday approved the use of the Covid health certificate or pass for the hospitality industry, nightlife venues, large events, hospitals and care homes.

The ruling gives the Valencian government the authority to implement and maintain this Covid restriction, as without the country’s state of alarm in place regional authorities can see such measures revoked by judges.

From Friday December 3rd, people in cities and towns such as Valencia, Alicante and Benidorm who visit a bar, restaurant, café or nightclub which can cater to more than 50 customers will have to show a Covid-19 health pass reflecting their vaccination, testing or recovery status if they want to enter inside.

People who want to enter a hospital or care home will also have to show their Covid certificate either on paper or in digital format on their mobile phones.

Large events where people will have to show their Covid health pass including celebrations such as weddings or first communions as well as music festivals, indoors and outdoors.

It won’t be required in outdoor terraces, cinemas or theatres.

The measure is expected to remain in place throughout the month of December and the Christmas period.

The Covid-19 health pass or passport, which during the summer period was rejected for breaching fundamental rights, has recently started to be accepted by local judges who consider its implementation is more suitable than other Covid restrictions that affect a now largely vaccinated population.

Valencia’s High Court ruled that at this stage of the pandemic the use of the Covid Digital Certificate was “balanced”, “would hardly impact economic activity” and be “more beneficial to the general public and the control over the virus”.

The announcement comes just days after Spanish authorities announced they would no longer allow unvaccinated British tourists to visit the Costa Blanca and Spain in a move to prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant.

