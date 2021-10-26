Getting a Covid-19 booster shot in Spain: What you need to know

Who will get a booster shot in Spain?

So far, Spain’s Health Ministry has only said the following groups should get a booster Covid-19 vaccine dose:

Over 70s – People over 70 in Spain must have completed their initial Covid-19 vaccination programme six months prior to receiving their third vaccine.

Over 65s – Spain’s Public Health Commission has proposed that over 65s be the following age group that gets a booster shot, provided again six months have elapsed since they completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

Immunosuppressed people – This encompasses a large group of people with one or more of the following health conditions:

transplant patients (lung, kidney, pancreatic, heart, liver, and intestinal)

blood stem cell recipients

patients treated with monoclonal antibodies

multiple sclerosis

blood cancers and solid organ cancer

people with all types of primary immunodeficiencies

those with antibody formation defects

people with immunosuppressive treatments

those with renal replacement therapy

people with cystic fibrosis

people with Down’s syndrome 40 and over.

Care home residents – Elderly people in care homes, most of whom fall into the categories above, also form part of Spain’s initial Covid booster vaccine programme, given their profile of frailty, multiple pathologies and the closed environments in which they often live.

When will Spain’s booster shot campaign start?

The scheduled nationwide start for over 70s and the country’s immunosuppressed people is October 25th 2021, whereas for over 65s it’s expected to be in November.

However, as Spain’s regional health authorities can operate with a relatively high degree of freedom, many have started their vaccine campaigns ahead of time to coincide with their flu vaccine campaigns.

Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla y León and the Valencia region will kick off their flu and Covid booster vaccination campaigns this week, Andalusia, the Basque Country, Extremadura and Galicia already started the previous week, whereas other regions such as Castilla-La Mancha or Asturias don’t have a scheduled start date yet.

Getting the flu and Covid-19 vaccine at the same time is recommended for people who fall in the categories mentioned above as Spain’s Health Ministry warns that the “synergistic effect” of influenza and Covid-19 in the body multiplies the risk of death in case of coinfection by the two viruses.

In practice, this will see people get a shot on each arm, one for either vaccine, when they visit their local health centres.

In many parts of Spain, immunocompromised people have been able to receive a Covid booster shot since September, as the waiting period for a booster dose isn’t set at six months.

No end date has been set for Spain’s Covid booster campaign.

Which Covid-19 vaccines will be used in Spain as booster shots?

So far, Pfizer and Moderna are the approved booster vaccines in Spain, the latter having received approval as a booster shot by the European Medicines Agency on Monday October 24th.

The EMA has previously recommended a Moderna booster shot for immunocompromised patients.

Most over 70s received Pfizer doses in Spain’s initial Covid-19 vaccine campaign, a sizable group were instead administered Moderna vaccines and a smaller number were given the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) inoculation.

Those who received messenger-RNA doses will receive a booster shot of the same category, but Spanish health authorities are yet to confirm which booster shot those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive.

There are also people in their sixties in Spain who received AstraZeneca vaccines, most of whom chose to have a second dose of the Oxford-Swedish inoculation when fears over side-effects led Spain’s Health Ministry to let them choose between AstraZeneca and Pfizer as a second dose.

Is there a difference between a third dose and a booster dose?

That’s up to interpretation. In Spain it’s being referred to as la tercera dosis (the third dose) but for Spain’s Ministry of Health it’s an additional or booster shot.

That’s because it serves to complete a vaccination programme that can be of several doses needed to generate a lasting immune response in a person’s body.

Reinforcement or booster doses are those that are administered after a period of time (six months in this case) of the first dose/s to make the body’s defenses remember how to act against the virus.

Can foreigners in Spain get a booster shot?

Covid booster shots are in the hands of Spain’s public health authorities, which means that foreigners who pay social security contributions and have access to the national health system will be able to get a booster shot in a similar way to how they received their initial Covid vaccination treatment in Spain.

In most cases this will involve booking an appointment online using your health card number, and then going to the vaccination centre mentioned at the allotted time.

Then there’s the case of foreigners with private health cover in Spain who were not initially included in the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign and which regional health bodies eventually incorporated into their vaccination programmes after in some cases they went months under the radar.

Unfortunately, private health centres still don’t have access to Covid-19 vaccines in Spain and the eligibility criteria for people who don’t have access to public health continues to be in the hands of each regional health department.

Will my Covid health pass reflect that I’ve had a third dose?

Yes. The Digital Covid Certificate issued by each of Spain’s 17 regions to people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 should reflect an update stating that the person in question has had a Covid-19 booster shot.