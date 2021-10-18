EXPLAINED: The new rules for travel from Spain to the US in November 2021

It’s been in the pipeline since September but the good news has now been officially confirmed by the US government.

“The new US policy on travel that will require foreign travellers to the US to be fully vaccinated, will enter into force on November 8th,” the White House said in a statement on Friday.

The lifting of the ban on non-essential travel applies to arrivals from Spain and all other Schengen countries, the UK, Brasil, India, South Africa, China and Iran.

The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021

The easing of travel restrictions, imposed 18 months ago by Donald Trump as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.

But what does it mean for people in Spain who want to travel to the US?

Can I travel from Spain to the US for a holiday from November 8th?

Yes, if you are fully vaccinated you will be able to travel to the US from Spain for non-essential purposes such as holidays or to visit friends or family.

Quarantine on arrival will not be required for these vaccinated travellers.

They will also have to undergo testing and contact tracing, although what this will involve in practice has not yet been revealed.

It isn’t known yet either what will count as valid proof of vaccination for American border officials including whether the EU’s health pass or the UK’s NHS Covid pass will be accepted.

In Spain, each region’s health authority has a system in place which allows people to have a digital copy or printed proof that they’ve had their full Covid-19 vaccine treament. This Digital COVID Certificate, also referred to as a Covid health pass, was primarily launched to facilitate travel within the EU during the pandemic.

It does seem likely that the CDC will require airlines to collect data from passengers and provide it to the US health agency for the purpose of contact tracing, something the companies were previously not in favour of.

According to the US State Department, “the CDC and the interagency are working to develop the orders and guidance documents to implement this new travel policy, and those details — for the airlines, for airline passengers, and for people coming to the land border — will be available well in advance of November 8th to understand what is required to be in compliance”.

The Local Spain will keep you posted as soon as more information becomes available.

Which Covid-19 vaccines are accepted for travel from Spain to the US?

The United States will accept all vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the FDA.

That means US authorities currently accept Pfizer/BioNtech, AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna, Sinovac/Coronavac and Sinopharm inoculations.

People who have been vaccinated with two different doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be considered fully vaccinated by US authorities, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed.

“While CDC has not recommended mixing types of a vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records,” a spokesperson said.

But the CDC have not yet specified whether other inoculations such as Russia’s Sputnik V or China’s CanSino will make the cut.

Even though the vaccination requirement will have to be met by international travellers, unvaccinated US nationals in Spain who want to fly back will be able to do so if they present a negative Covid-19 test.

Are there more flights scheduled from Spain to the US for November?

Anglo-Spanish airline Iberia has already reacted to the good news by increasing its offering of flights from Spain to the United States, stating that the “rate of bookings is positive” already.

As a sign of this apparent return to normality, Iberia will operate 70 direct weekly flights between the two countries this winter, flying to US cities such as New York, Miami, Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles. Air Europa, Spain’s second biggest airline, also operates flights between the US and Spain but has not yet announced how many of the previous routes will restart.

A new United Airlines between New York and Tenerife in the Canary Islands and Mallorca in the Balearics has also been recently announced.

However, according to Adit Damodaran of travel research firm Hopper, growing demand could mean flight prices rise as Europeans regain their thirst for easy travel to the US.

If I’m fully vaccinated, can I travel to the US from Spain before November 8th?

Not if the purpose of your visit is a holiday.

US residents and nationals can enter the United States before November 8th as they have been able to since travel restrictions were imposed.

Some immediate family members of US citizens, and other individuals specifically identified here have also been able to travel to the States during this time, but so far other people living in Spain have not, causing heartache and problems for many.