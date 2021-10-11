Netflix hikes prices again in Spain – here are the best TV and streaming alternatives

Netflix hikes prices again in Spain - here are the best TV and streaming alternatives
Netflix again raised its prices in Spain on Monday to the consternation of its many subscribers. But while it's Spain's most popular entertainment platform, with its own offices and production branch in Spain, there are also a number of alternatives with a lot on offer.

Netflix has maintained the price of its basic subscription (which allows you to watch on one screen at the same time) at €7.99/month.

But its Standard plan (two screens) has gone up to €12.99 from €11.99 and its Premium plan (4 screens) from €15.99 to €17.99.

New subscribers will have to pay the updated monthly fees, while current subscribers will get an email warning them of the increase in the next few weeks.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, a spokesperson for the company said that the objective was to continue to offer high-quality content to its subscribers. “We are updating our prices to reflect the improvements in our series and movies catalogue as well as the quality of our service,” they said. “We offer a range of three plans so that people can choose the one that suits them best.”

As the creator of hugely successful Spanish shows such as La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Las chicas del cable (Cable girls) or Élite, Netflix has attracted many loyal subscribers. But there are other options for those considering switching to a different platform.

These are the other main subscriptions platforms in the country and their prices:

Filmin – €7,99/month or €84/year

Filmin is Spain’s leading subscription platform for independent and arthouse films and TV shows.

Movistar+ Lite

Movistar, the major telecommunications provider owned by Telefónica, launched its own VOD platform in 2015. It has established itself as one of the country’s most important VOD platforms.

Amazon Prime Video – €5.99/month

Amazon Prime is the cheapest platform in the country at just €2.99 per month for the first six months – a 50 percent discount off the full price of €5.99 per month.

Disney + – €8.99/month or €89.90/year

Disney+ launched in Spain in March 2020 with a broad offering including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Apple TV+ – €4.99/month

The platform currently offers a 3-month free trial after which it costs €4.99/month with shows like Mare of Easttown and The Morning Show.

HBO Max – €8.99/month or €69.99/year

The maker of “Game of Thrones” and the Harry Potter movies is launching HBO Max in Spain on October 26th, bringing together the entire Warner universe on one platform. The streaming service will replace HBO España which launched in Spain in 2016. Recent blockbusters like ‘Dune’ and ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ will be available on the streaming platform after their run in cinemas.

Rakuten.tv – €6.99/month

Headquartered in Barcelona, this VOD streaming service includes content from Warner Bros, Disney and Sony Pictures as well as local distributors and independent labels. The monthly subscription offers access to its catalogue, but some of it is also available for free.

Starzplay – €4.99/month

Starzplay is a VOD platform run by American entertainment company Lionsgate, offering Hollywood films and TV shows and children’s programs. It arrived in Spain in 2019, and is also available via Canal+ subscriptions.

