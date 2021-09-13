Spain to begin producing first Spanish Covid-19 vaccine in October

The news was announced in a recent press conference by the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, who said that “we could have a Spanish vaccine in early 2022”.

In August, it was announced that Spain’s medicines agency had approved the first round of clinical trials on humans for the new vaccine.

READ ALSO: Government approves human trials for made-in-Spain Covid vaccine

During the press conference, Morant indicated that so far “everything is going very well” in the trials.

She said “it will be a very good vaccine” to help fight the virus, since “it has been designed with different variants in mind and has had very good results against them so far”.

The new vaccine has been created by the pharmaceutical company HIPRA, a leading company in the veterinary sector, which has been converted into producing medicines and vaccines for humans to help alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HIPRA vaccine isn’t based on mRNA technology such at the Pfizer and the Moderna or the more traditional vaccine technologies that were used by the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines, instead, it uses recombinant protein technology.

So far, scientists have designed it against the Alpha and Beta variants, but reports have suggested that they could easily use the same technology against the Delta variant too, as it is already showing “good results for all variants”.

In addition to HIPRA, there is another promising Spanish Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon, revealed Morant.

This one is being created by CSIC, but is so far still in the preclinical phase.

Morant explained that Spain continues to make its own commitment to research against Covid-19 and indicated that the vaccination plan in Spain “has been a great success”.

“The public believes in science and wanted to be vaccinated against Covid-19”, she said.

HIPRA, which is based in the Catalan city of Girona, said it could produce up to 400 million doses of the vaccine in 2022 and 1.2 billion in 2023, if the jab is approved.

READ ALSO: Who still hasn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Spain?