What Covid-19 restrictions are still in place for each region in Spain in September?

Covid-19 cases have been falling again since the beginning of the fifth wave and the introduction of the Delta variant, but there are still risks and many regions still have several restrictions in place. Here’s what you need to know for each region in Spain.

Andalusia

The only municipality which currently has a curfew is Sevillano de Cantillana, which is from 2am until 7am.

Bars and restaurants can stay open until 2am. The interiors are limited to a 75 percent capacity for places in levels 1 and 2, and 50 percent in places in level 3. Eight people are allowed per table inside and 10 outside.

There is 100 percent capacity allowed on the terraces.

Pubs and discotheques in places in levels 1 and 2 can open until 3.30am. In level 1 you can consume food and drink at the bar and 8 can sit per table. In level 2, you can only use consume food and drinks at outdoor bars. 6 can sit per table inside and 10 outside.

Cultural venues can open to 85 percent capacity for places in level 1, 75 percent capacity for places in level 2, and 60 percent capacity for places in level 3.

Aragón

Social meetings are limited to 10 people in both private and public.

Bars and restaurants have to close by half-past midnight and the capacity inside has been reduced to 50 percent. Six are allowed per table inside and 10 outside.

Nightlife venues will be forced to close by half-past midnight. There will be no dancing on the dance floors and no smoking on the terraces.

Eating at the bar will not be allowed.

There is still a 75 percent capacity limit at cultural venues, gyms, swimming pools and shops.

Asturias

Bars and restaurants have to close by 1am.

Eating at the bar is not allowed. Six people are allowed per table indoors and 10 outdoors.

In those areas of extreme risk – level 4+, socialising can take place between six people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

The interiors of nightlife venues were permitted to reopen from September 7th with six seated per table. No consuming at the bar.

Shops are limited to a 75 percent capacity for those larger than 300 metres squared and 50 percent capacity for those smaller than 300 metres squared.

Cultural venues can open to 75 percent capacity.

Balearic Islands

Social gatherings are prohibited in Ibiza between 2am and 6am, unless people live together. This rule was lifted on Mallorca and Formentera from September 7th.

Restaurants and bars must close by 2am. The number of people allowed per table is 8 indoors and 12 outdoors.

Cocktail bars can open until 2am if everyone stays seated, but nightclubs remain closed.

Shops must close by midnight and have no capacity limits.

The sale of alcohol is not allowed in shops, petrol stations etc after 10pm.

People dine outdoors in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP

Basque Country

Socialising between non-co habitants between midnight and 6am is prohibited.

From September 1st, bars and restaurants have been allowed to extend their capacity to 50 percent indoors. They must close by 1am.

Consuming at the bar is not allowed and 6 can sit per table.

Nightlife venues remain closed.

Cultural events must finish by 1am.

Canary Islands

Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura are at level 3 and all other islands – El Hierro, Lanzarote, La Palma and La Gomera are at level 1.

Restaurants and bars in level 1 can operate up to 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent capacity on the terraces. Those in level 2 can operate up to 75 percent capacity outdoors and 50 percent capacity indoors. Those in level 3 can only operate at a 40 percent capacity indoors and a 75 percent outdoors.

Nightlife venues without dancefloors can open on all islands until 1am, and until 2am in certain cases.

Beaches and parks are closed from 10pm in islands at level 3.

Cultural venues such as theatres and cinemas can operate at 75 percent or 50 percent if food and drink are consumed. For places in level 3 eating and drinking are banned in theatres and cinemas.

Cantabria

All of Cantabria’s 24 municipalities have now moved to level 2.

From September 9th, all seats will be able to be occupied in a taxi, except for places in level 3 where you will not be able to sit in the front seat.

Level 1: 75 percent capacity inside bars and restaurants and 100 percent on the terraces. Six allowed per table inside and 10 per table on the terraces. Nightlife venues can operate at a 50 percent capacity. Shopping malls can open to 75 percent capacity.

Level 2: The interiors of bars and restaurants can open to 50 percent capacity and the terraces can open to 100 percent. Six can dine per table inside and 10 outside. Nightlife venues remain closed. Shopping malls can open to 75 percent capacity.

Level 3: The interiors of bars and restaurants can open to a third capacity and the terraces can open to 100 percent capacity. Six people are allowed per table. Night clubs remain closed and shopping malls can open to 50 percent capacity.

Castilla-La Mancha

Bars and restaurants can stay open until 2am. They can open to 75 percent capacity inside and 100 percent capacity on the terrace. Eating or drinking at the bar is not allowed and up to 10 can sit at each table.

Nightlife venues can open until 3am to a capacity of 75 percent inside and 100 percent outside. Dancing is not allowed inside and there is no bar service.

Shops have no restrictions and markets can open to 75 percent capacity.

Cultural venues can operate at 75 percent capacity.

Castilla y León

Bars and restaurants can open to 75 percent capacity inside and 100 percent capacity on the terraces. Consuming at the bar is not allowed and up to 10 are allowed per table. They must close by 1.30am with no new guests after 1am.

The interiors of nightclubs are closed, but outside areas can stay open until normal hours.

Cocktail bars, pubs and karaoke bars however can open to 50 or 75 percent capacity indoors, depending on their size, and must close by 1.30am. 10 can sit per table inside and 25 outside.

Cultural venues such as cinemas and theatres can open to 75 percent capacity with a distance of 1.5 metres between people.

Shops can open to 75 percent capacity.

Catalonia

The Catalan government has announced that it will lift the restrictions on meetings between groups of 10 only from September 10th.

Currently, people in groups cannot consume food or drink together unless they are on a restaurant terrace.

The interior of bars and restaurants can open to 50 percent capacity. Up to six people are allowed at tables indoors and up to 10 outdoors (if they live together). They must close by half-past midnight.

Nightlife is limited to outdoors only and must close by half-past midnight. Guests must be registered.

Beaches and parks will be closed from half past midnight until 6am.

Shops and cultural venues can open to 70 percent capacity.

People sit at a terrace bar in Barcelona. Photo: Pau BARRENA / AFP

Extremadura

Bars and restaurants must close by 3am. There is a 30 percent capacity limit inside with 6 people allowed per table and a 75 percent capacity limit on the terraces. Consuming at the bar is not allowed.

Up to 6 people can meet at a time.

Nightlife venues can open until 2am, if they have licence to do so.

Galicia

Up to 10 can socialise outdoors and six indoors. However, in areas of extreme and high-risk levels only those who live together can socialise between 1am and 6am. In areas of low or medium risk, you cannot meet between 3am and 6am unless you live together.

Places at a maximum risk level are not allowed to open the interiors of restaurants and outdoors is reduced to a 50 percent capacity. Places at high-risk levels can open both their interiors to 30 percent capacity and the exteriors to 75 percent capacity. Those places at medium risk can operate at 50 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent on the terraces, and those places at a low level can open their interiors to 75 percent capacity with 100 percent capacity allowed on the terraces.

Nightlife venues are closed in areas of extreme and high risk. They are allowed to open in areas at medium risk to a capacity of 50 percent indoors and 75 percent outdoors. In areas of low risk, they can open to 50 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors.

Municipalities can close beaches, parks and plazas if they see fit from midnight until 6am.

Shops can open to 75 percent capacity and malls to 50 percent capacity.

Madrid

Madrid has announced that it will expand capacity in bars, restaurants, cultural and leisure venues from the third week in September.

Bars and restaurants can stay open until 1am with a capacity limit of 50 percent inside and 75 percent on the terraces. Six people can be seated per table inside and eight outside.

Nightclubs can stay open until 3am, but must not let in any new guests after 2am. Drinking at the bar is not allowed and neither is dancing indoors.

Shops and cultural venues can open to 75 percent capacity.

Gyms can open to a 50 percent capacity limit indoors and 60 percent outdoors.

Murcia

The municipalities of Alguazas and La Unión, will move to high-risk level, while Abarán and Albudeite will move to medium level. Another 11 towns will go from maximum risk to an intermediate level, including Murcia capital.

Bars and restaurants can stay open until 1am with a 75 percent capacity inside for places in level 1, 50 percent capacity limit indoors for places in level 2 and a 30 percent capacity limit for places in level 3.100 percent capacity is allowed on the terraces in places at all levels.

The interior areas of nightlife venues remain closed, but the outdoor areas can operate at 100 percent capacity. Drinking at the bar and dancing is not allowed.

Meetings between people are limited to 10 and those who don’t live together cannot meet up between 2am and 6am.

Shops and petrol stations will not be allowed to serve alcohol after 10pm.

Places in level 1 can open cultural venues to 75 percent capacity, in level 2 to 50 percent capacity, and in level 3 to 30 percent capacity.

Navarra

Up to 10 people can meet from three different households.

The interiors of bars and restaurants can operate to a 60 percent capacity or unlimited capacity if tables are spaced two metres apart and there is a machine to measure CO2 levels. They must close by 1am.

Nightlife venues must close by 1am and can operate at 50 percent capacity with six people per table and no dancing.

Shops can open to a 60 percent capacity and large shops to a 50 percent capacity.

Cultural venues can open to a 75 percent capacity.

Some regions allow nightlife venues to open their terraces only. Photo: Pau BARRENA / AFP

La Rioja

Level 1: The interiors of bars and restaurants can operate to 75 percent capacity with six per table. There is no capacity limit on the terraces. Nightlife venues can open.

The interiors of bars and restaurants can operate to 75 percent capacity with six per table. There is no capacity limit on the terraces. Nightlife venues can open. Level 2: Bars and restaurants can open to 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent on the terraces, but must close by 1am. Nightlife venues can open until 2am.

Bars and restaurants can open to 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent on the terraces, but must close by 1am. Nightlife venues can open until 2am. Level 3: Bars and restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent capacity on the terraces, but must close by midnight. Nightlife venues cannot open.

Bars and restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent capacity on the terraces, but must close by midnight. Nightlife venues cannot open. Level 3+: 33 percent capacity inside bars and restaurants and 100 percent on the terraces. They must close by 11pm.

33 percent capacity inside bars and restaurants and 100 percent on the terraces. They must close by 11pm. Up to six people can meet at a time.

Valencia region