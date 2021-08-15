Spain sizzles in record heat as fires blaze

AFP
[email protected]
EnvironmentWeather

Share this article
Spain sizzles in record heat as fires blaze
Members of the Spanish Emergency Military Unit (UME) try to put out a wildfire near Navalacruz on August 14th, 2021. UME / AFP
AFP
[email protected]

Spain saw its highest temperature on record on Saturday as a heatwave on the Iberian peninsula drove the mercury to 47.4 degrees Celsius (117.3 Fahrenheit), according to provisional data from the state meteorological agency.

The temperature peaked around 5pm local time in the southern town of Cordoba, the agency said, passing the previous record set at the same measuring station in July 2017 by one-tenth of a degree.

“If confirmed, it would be the highest record reliably measured in Spain,” agency spokesman Ruben del Campo said.

The intense heatwave hitting Spain continued on Sunday with five regions still on high alert over extreme temperatures.

READ ALSO: How The Local’s countries are impacted as July records Earth’s hottest month EVER

READ ALSO: Spain battles wildfires as heatwave kicks in

The heatwave “will probably rank among among the most intense in living memory”, according to the Del Campo newspaper.

The combination of the fierce heat and rise in suspended dust particles has also increased the fire risk, with the country remaining on high alert.

Twelve aircraft were on Sunday deployed to help fight a blaze in Azuebar, a municipality in Valencia, according to the regional government.

The blaze is threatening part of the Sierra de Espadan Natural Park.

There were also fires of concern in central Avila province (see picture), where several towns have been evacuated.

Between 2011 and 2020, Spain registered twice as many heatwaves as in the previous three decades, according to the agency. Scientists consider that this
pattern of heatwaves is an unequivocal sign of climate change that will only get worse.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

How The Local’s countries are impacted as July records Earth’s hottest month EVER
FOR MEMBERS

How The Local’s countries are impacted as July records Earth’s hottest month EVER

What are the poisonous species in Spain?

What are the poisonous species in Spain?

Spain battles wildfires as heatwave kicks in

Spain battles wildfires as heatwave kicks in

Spain set to stifle in first official heatwave of the summer 

Spain set to stifle in first official heatwave of the summer 

Firefighters urge public to avoid Madrid bathing spot after blaze

FOR MEMBERS

Property in Spain: the home improvements you can get a 60 percent tax deduction for

‘Eat less meat’: Minister calls on Spaniards to cut down on carnivorous habits

Nearly 50C: Southern Spain set to sizzle in historic heatwave 