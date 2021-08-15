Spain sizzles in record heat as fires blaze

The temperature peaked around 5pm local time in the southern town of Cordoba, the agency said, passing the previous record set at the same measuring station in July 2017 by one-tenth of a degree.

“If confirmed, it would be the highest record reliably measured in Spain,” agency spokesman Ruben del Campo said.

The intense heatwave hitting Spain continued on Sunday with five regions still on high alert over extreme temperatures.

The heatwave “will probably rank among among the most intense in living memory”, according to the Del Campo newspaper.

The combination of the fierce heat and rise in suspended dust particles has also increased the fire risk, with the country remaining on high alert.

Twelve aircraft were on Sunday deployed to help fight a blaze in Azuebar, a municipality in Valencia, according to the regional government.

The blaze is threatening part of the Sierra de Espadan Natural Park.

There were also fires of concern in central Avila province (see picture), where several towns have been evacuated.

Between 2011 and 2020, Spain registered twice as many heatwaves as in the previous three decades, according to the agency. Scientists consider that this

pattern of heatwaves is an unequivocal sign of climate change that will only get worse.