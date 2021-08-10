Where in Spain do all the Canadians live?

A total of 4,879 Canadian nationals currently live in Spain, 2,237 men and 2,642 women, according to data by Spain’s National Statistics Institute valid as of January 1st 2021.

It’s a number that’s ten times smaller than the number of US nationals who are based in España (around 41,000) but higher than that of other English-speaking countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

While these figures are based on the padrón (town hall registry), and therefore may exclude Canadian citizens who have moved within Spain and not updated their registration in their new town or city, they do enable us to get a pretty good idea of where in Spain most canadienses live.

Other sources estimate the real number of Canadians living in Spain could be around 10,000.

Map by Spain’s National Statistics Institute showing in darking green where most Canadians live in Spain in 2021.

Barcelona on top

A total of 1,350 Canadian nationals are based in the northeastern region Catalonia, and almost all of them have made the Catalan capital their home away from home.

There’s even a Facebook group called Canadians in Barcelona with 1.2K members.

There’s also a Canadian Consulate close to the city’s central Plaça de Catalunya square.

Madrid second most popular

The Spanish capital has just under 1,000 Canadians registered at the city hall, reflecting again their overall preference for Spain’s big cities, the same as what happens with US nationals.

Apart from having the Canadian Embassy in Spain within easy reach, they can also meet fellow Canadians through the Canadian Club of Madrid Facebook group.

Málaga is their favourite place in southern Spain

The southern region of Andalusia is home to 919 Canadians, the third most popular Spanish region for people from Canada.

However, the coastal province of Málaga houses more than half of these Canadian Andalusians (574), which may explain why there’s a Canadian Consulate in the city.

Valencia region also loved by Canadians

Spain’s eastern Valencia region, where approximately one in six people are foreigners, has 642 Canadian citizens who are registered as residents: 354 in Alicante province and 251 in Valencia province.

A small but even spread across the rest of Spain

The rest of the Canadian citizens who’ve moved to Spain’s 13 other autonomous communities aren’t big communities, but there are certainly enough people for a gettogether in each.

There are 214 Canadian nationals in the Balearic Islands, 217 in the Canary Islands, 100 in the Basque Country, 82 in Galicia, 67 in Murcia, 58 in Castilla y León, 49 in Castilla-La Mancha, 49 in Asturias, 40 in Cantabria, 37 in Aragón, 32 in Navarra, 15 in Extremadura and 10 in La Rioja.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (R) poses for photos with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. Photo: MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE / AFP)

Other interesting information for Canadians in Spain

As mentioned earlier, the Embassy of Canada in Spain is based in Madrid, although according to their website you should contact the immigration office (IRCC) of the Canadian Embassy in Paris if you want to find out anything relating to Spanish visas, work, study or other permits.

The current Canadian Ambassador to Spain and Andorra is Wendy Drukier, who took up her position at the end of 2020.

Homesick Canadians who are missing their country’s cuisine may be interested in knowing that there are a handful of Canadian restaurants across Spain.

There’s the first Canadian-inspired eatery in Madrid (appropriately named El Canadiense), La Gamella which is also in the Spanish capital and imports Canadian food products, and at least 6 Tim Hortons Canadian Coffee Houses in the Spanish capital and Alicante.