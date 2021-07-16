Will Spain require a Covid ‘health pass’ to go to bars, restaurants and events like other EU countries?

France, Austria and Portugal have a health passport for daily affairs, Ireland and Malta plan to adopt one in July and Italy is considering it.

An increasing number of members of the EU27 are on board with the idea of using digital health passports to limit entry to public places where Covid infections tend to occur: big concerts, gyms, bar and restaurant interiors, to name a few.

So will Spain follow in the footsteps of other European nations and put limits on something as intrinsically Spanish as meeting friends for a beer at the bar?

On Wednesday, the Canary Islands became the first Spanish region to announce its plans to require the Digital Covid Certificate from customers at different hospitality sector establishments and large events.

The news comes after the regional government’s request to bring back the curfew as a means of curbing rising infections was rejected by the Canary High Court.

“We’re going to try to make it so it’s not possible to access the interior of establishments without having a vaccination certificate,” said Canary President Ángel Pérez on Wednesday.

It is unclear yet whether Pérez meant to refer just to the vaccination certificate, which is different to the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate, as this only applies to those who have been vaccinated and not those who have recovered from Covid or been tested.

“This does not mean that you won’t be able to go to your local bar or store” Pérez stressed, adding that it’s still necessary to study “in which places the health pass should be required, how it will be organised and what type of controls should be introduced.

Up to now the Digital Covid Certificate, which is issued by Spain’s 17 regions, has been used solely for the purpose of facilitating travel.

In France, the health passport can show one of three things – vaccination status, a recent negative Covid test or recent recovery from Covid.

Photo: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

French president Emmanuel Macron announced that over the next month France’s pass sanitaire will be greatly enlarged to include a number of everyday holiday activities such as going to cafés and restaurants, visiting museums and tourist sites and travelling on long-distance train or coach journeys.

The Italian government is also reportedly considering ways to extend the use of its certificazione verde or ‘green certificate’ health pass within the country this week after coronavirus emergency commissioner Francesco Figliuolo suggested on Monday that people may need an incentive to get vaccinated.

Vaccine hesitancy is not so much of a problem in Spain, but the country’s rising fortnightly infection rate is, having more than quintupled over the past three weeks to 502 cases per 100,000 people on July 16th.

Among young people in their twenties, the prevalence of the virus is triple that rate.

The reopening of the nightlife venues, the end of the school year, the low vaccination rate among younger age groups and the rampant spread of the Delta variant have all contributed to making Spain’s infection rate the highest in the EU together with Cyprus’s and Portugal’s.

Whether the recently tightened restrictions and the closure of the nightlife venues in some regions will have an impact on the incidence of Covid-19 will be reflected in the data in the coming days, but Spain could benefit from having more control through a system that’s already in place: the Digital Covid Certificate.

Apart from the Canary Islands, Valencian regional authorities have also suggested they want to adopt a health pass system for entry to cafés, bars, restaurants and the interior of other establishments, but this has been ruled out as “not possible” by the hospitality industry for the queues and holdups all the checks will allegedly cause.

The regional government of the Balearic islands is also in favour of adopting health passports for bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

Nightclubs in Galicia now also require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test to access nightclubs.

Other regions such as Aragón and the Basque Country have ruled out the possibility of requiring health passports from citizens in the form of QR codes .

READ ALSO: Is this the future of bar culture in Spain? One region now requires QR code to be served

Health passports are deemed discriminatory by some experts and sectors of society who see them as limiting personal freedoms and privacy.

In Spain’s case, they put limits on the quintessential Spanish habit of eating and drinking out.

Crucially, one other common trait could inhibit the efficiency of health passes in Spain: the fact that young Spaniards always find a way of having fun, and if they’re barred from interiors they’ll take the party outdoors as they do already: with botellones (street drinking) believed to be behind many of the Covid-19 infections among youngsters.

READ ALSO: