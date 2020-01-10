Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Spain

<p>Here's the vocab you need to deal with colds and flu in Spain and the procedures you’ll need to follow if you fall victim to them.</p><p>It’s the time of year when people start suffering from all sorts of winter malaise. So if you are feeling poorly, here's the Spanish words you need to get help.</p><p><strong>Gripe</strong> :This word is slightly problematic to English speakers because it is used to describe either end of the scale of the most common winter ailment from a bad cold to a full on nasty dose of the flu. </p><p>So “<i>tengo gripe</i>" can refer to “I have a bad cold” or “I have the flu”.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574431636_depositphotos-16276055-s-2019.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i><span style="font-size:11px;">Photo: Depositphotos</span></i></p><p><strong>Resfriado: </strong>you will also here this term referring to “a cold” but it tends to be used to describe “a chill”, say after a day spent out walking in the rain, rather than a full on “cold”.</p><p><strong>Constipado</strong>: Don’t be fooled by this false friend in Spain, as it describes having a head cold (blocked nose) rather than constipation in the bowel area (which by the way is estreñimientoin Spanish)…</p><p><strong>Los síntomas: </strong></p><p>You will need to describe your symptoms, either to a pharmacist if you want over the counter medicine or to the doctor if you require a day off sick.</p><p><strong>Fiebre</strong>: The presence of a fever probably means you are suffering from the flu rather tan a common cold.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574431953_depositphotos-220765332-s-2019.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i><span style="font-size: 11px;">Photo: Depositphotos</span></i></p><p><strong>Tos</strong>: A cough. If you have one of these you will likely need one of the various <i>jarabes</i> (cough syrup) on offer. There is a wide range of<i> jarabes antitusivos, mucolítico</i>s and e<i>xpectorante</i>s available over the counter depending on whether you are suffering from <i>una tos seca</i> (dry cough) or are bringing up <i>flema</i> (phlegm).</p><p>You may also want “<i>pastillas para chupar”</i> throat lozenges or cough drops to help ease the symptoms.</p><p><strong>Dolores musculares / mialgias<i>: </i></strong>A bout of the flu often brings muscle aches or joint pains and possibly even <i>dolor de cabeza / cefalea. </i>These words describe a headache, which often accompanies the flu, and can be treated with <i>pastillas </i>(pills) such as<i> aspirina, ibuprofeno</i> or <i>naproxeno.</i></p><p><strong>Estornudos:</strong> Sneezing in Spain is met with the refrain “Jesús!” or “Salud!” in place of "Bless you!" and is often accompanied by <i>secreción nasal</i> (a runny nose) otherwise known as <i>moco</i> (snot).</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="253" src="https://giphy.com/embed/sQESdTrVdURNu" width="480"></iframe><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cold-disney-sQESdTrVdURNu">via GIPHY</a></div><p><strong>Dolor de garganta</strong>. A sore throat often accompanies colds and flu or could be caused by <i>inflamación de las amígdalas</i> (inflammation of the tonsils) which may require antibióticos, available only with <i>una receta médica</i> (doctor’s prescription).</p><p><strong>Farmacia:</strong></p><p>Your first point of call should always be the Pharmacy where you will find a huge selection of medicines available over the counter. Pharmacists in Spain do recieve extensive medical training so are able to provide consultations and advice on a range of minor illnesses.

Calling in Sick

If you are too sick to go into work then you may be required to go to a doctor to get a "baja" – a signed sick note – which must be provided to the employer within three days of the first day of sickness, delivered either in person, by a colleague or via email.

If it's a short-term illness (such as the flu) then this may be accompanied by an "alta" (fit for work document) so as not to require a repeat visit to be given the all clear a few days later.

If a sickness last beyond seven days then a repeat visit to the doctor and a repeat baja must be signed.

You must be back at work the day after the alta is signed which must be presented at work within 24hours.