Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Rail strike: 271 trains cancelled across Spain on Friday

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 December 2019
12:18 CET+01:00
renfestrikerailtrainchristmas

Share this article

Rail strike: 271 trains cancelled across Spain on Friday
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 December 2019
12:18 CET+01:00
Just in time for the big Christmas exodus, Spanish rail operator Renfe has announced the cancellations for Friday 20 December when workers are downing tools in an ongoing battle over workers’ rights.

A total of 271 services have been cut on a day when many travellers will be heading away at the start of the Christmas holidays.

The cancellations include 39 high speed AVE or long distance services and 232 medium distance trains during ta 23-hour stoppage called by the CGT union between midnight and 11pm.

Compulsory minimum services were set by the Transport Ministry at 90 percent for AVE and long distance, 63 percent on medium distance.

The ministry said some 28,231 passengers would see their journeys disrupted.

Renfe is offering full refunds or to change tickets for other available routes at no extra cost, however routes are expected to be busy as people escape for the holidays.

Cercanías trains, which serve commuters coming into the cities, will also be affected and will be running at minimum services of 75 percent during peak times in Madrid and at 50 percent during the rest of the day.

Other cities will see a minimum service of 65 percent during rush hour and 46 percent during the rest of the day.

For a full list of services during the strike check the announcement by Spain's Ministry of Transport CLICK HERE

READ ALSO: Introducing Avlo: Spain's new low-cost, high-speed (bright purple) rail service

 
renfestrikerailtrainchristmas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: There's a stark difference between healthcare in UK and Spain
  2. Spain blasts 'absolutely irresponsible' US attitude on climate change
  3. Rescued tigers leave for new home in Spain after gruelling journey that nearly killed them
  4. #Navidad: Why Catalonia celebrates Christmas with someone having a poo
  5. Spanish police arrest drug trafficker who fled narco-submarine

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

29/11
Housekeeping and occassional dogsitting
16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
View all notices
Post a new notice