Rail strike: 271 trains cancelled across Spain on Friday

A total of 271 services have been cut on a day when many travellers will be heading away at the start of the Christmas holidays.

📢 INFO: Renfe garantiza los servicios mínimos para la jornada de huelga convocada por CGT el día 20 de diciembre: https://t.co/zqMSKvPNDS

🔴 Si el tren aparece en el listado es que circulará. — Renfe (@Renfe) December 18, 2019

The cancellations include 39 high speed AVE or long distance services and 232 medium distance trains during ta 23-hour stoppage called by the CGT union between midnight and 11pm.

Compulsory minimum services were set by the Transport Ministry at 90 percent for AVE and long distance, 63 percent on medium distance.

The ministry said some 28,231 passengers would see their journeys disrupted.

Renfe is offering full refunds or to change tickets for other available routes at no extra cost, however routes are expected to be busy as people escape for the holidays.

Cercanías trains, which serve commuters coming into the cities, will also be affected and will be running at minimum services of 75 percent during peak times in Madrid and at 50 percent during the rest of the day.

Other cities will see a minimum service of 65 percent during rush hour and 46 percent during the rest of the day.

For a full list of services during the strike check the announcement by Spain's Ministry of Transport CLICK HERE

READ ALSO: Introducing Avlo: Spain's new low-cost, high-speed (bright purple) rail service