Introducing Avlo: Spain's new low-cost high-speed (bright purple) rail service

<p>The new bright purple trains have been given the name Avlo – presumably to reflect that they are a low cost version of the more upmarket Ave trains.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Este es el momento en el que Isaías Táboas y <a href="https://twitter.com/abalosmeco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@abalosmeco</a> han descubierto el nombre de nuestro 'low cost': avlo.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/avlorenfe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#avlorenfe</a> <a href="https://t.co/thA6kmmBTS">pic.twitter.com/thA6kmmBTS</a></p>— Renfe (@Renfe) <a href="https://twitter.com/Renfe/status/1204720097958469632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 11, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The trains will be easily noticeable as the streak across the countryside between Spain's two biggest cities as they have been painted in Renfe's signature purple colour. They also have a silver strip running along the top and are adorned with turquoise and orange decorative stripes.</p><p>The doors being given a bright, Easyjet-style orange finish.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">El modelo del tren es el S112.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/avlorenfe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#avlorenfe</a> <a href="https://t.co/TSZHrLSkzq">pic.twitter.com/TSZHrLSkzq</a></p>— Renfe (@Renfe) <a href="https://twitter.com/Renfe/status/1204726264424259584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 11, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Renfe announced back in February 2018 that it was planning to launch this low-cost alternative to its fleet as a means of getting more Spaniards off the roads and onto the train tracks.</p><p>The initial route of the trains will be from Madrid to Barcelona, with five trains going in each direction every day.</p><p>Spain's public rail provider hopes to kick-start the new services during next year's Semana Santa (Easter) holidays and has announced a provisional launch of April 6 for the first route Madrid-Zaragoza-Barcelona.</p><p>Each train has a 20 percent more capacity than current AVE trains because they have taken out the Preferente carriage and the dining car.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">El avlo tendrá un 20% más de plazas que los trenes habituales y no contará con clase preferente ni cafetería.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/avlorenfe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#avlorenfe</a> <a href="https://t.co/fZpBQB9WmI">pic.twitter.com/fZpBQB9WmI</a></p>— Renfe (@Renfe) <a href="https://twitter.com/Renfe/status/1204728600882270209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 11, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Authorities are aiming to transport over a million passengers in the first year, Spain's former minister of Publics Works Íñigo de la Serna announced back in 2018. </p><p>Ticket prices will be at least 25 percent cheaper than the current service between Madrid and Barcelona and would operate not from Barcelona-Sants station in the centre of the Catalan capital but from a new hub in El Prat de Llobregat, a satellite town near the airport.</p><p>The current AVE service hurtles the 621km (386 miles) between Madrid and Barcelona in under three hours reaching a speed above 310 km/h.</p><p>The route was inaugurated in 2008 and competes with flights between the two cities but tickets cost an average of €98 each way, althougher cheaper deals are available to savvy travellers who book in advance.</p><p>The new budget service is designed to attract a younger generation who generally make the journey by coach, explained the minister.</p>