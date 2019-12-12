Spain's news in English

Madrid goes bonkers for waffle willies

12 December 2019
13:57 CET+01:00
The waffles come with differed toppings but white chocolate is the most popular. Photo: La Polleria /Instagram
12 December 2019
13:57 CET+01:00
There is a new food craze in Madrid’s Chueca. It’s sweet, it’s sticky and it’s shaped like a giant penis.

La Polleria opened just a week ago in Calle Barbieri and already it has people queuing out the door for a taste of its unique product.

Pedro Bauerbaum, the man behind the waffle shop said he is simply astounded at its success.

“It’s totally taken me by surprise,” said the enterprising 24-year-old. “When I got to the shop yesterday there was already a line of 30 people waiting outside.

“We just can’t cope with demand and have already ordered more machines and are hiring more staff.”

But where did he get the idea of creating a waffle shaped like the male organ?

“I don’t know really, it just seemed like something that would work in Chueca” he laughed.

Bauerbaum, who runs Ice Cream & Dreams, a successful ice cream parlour in nearby Malasaña, explained that he was looking for a second business idea when "pollofres" a mix of the word 'polla' (a Spanish slang word for penis) and gofres (Spanish for waffles) popped into his head.

“Ice-cream doesn’t do so well in winter so I thought about waffles, and then found out that the moulds could be made in shape we wanted, and I  just thought, yeah, let’s try it.”

All sorts of people are drawn to his product.

“It isn’t just gays who want them. We have lots of women, hetrosexual couples, even older people have been in,” Bauerbaum said.

“Everyone takes selfies, pictures or videos with them.”

The waffles cost €3.80 plus 50 cents for a sauce topping which comes in Nutella, white chocolate and strawberry flavour.

“The most popular by far is the white chocolate. People like the realism I suppose,” he laughed.

The sweet treats are proving a big hit on Instagram with La Polleria - a pun on the word ‘polla’ which is slang for penis in Spanish and the traditional name for a roast chicken eaterie – attracting a thousand followers within the first 24 hours.

“I always think of business ideas with a strong potential for Instagram and social media. It’s free advertising and in this case it’s working brilliantly,” Bauerbaum admitted.

 
