Fewer Catalans now support independence from Spain: poll

<p>Conducted by the Catalan regional government's CEO survey institute, the figures showed 41.9 percent were in favour of seceding from Spain, down from 44.0 percent in July.</p><p>At the same time, the number of those who want the wealthy northeastern region to remain part of Spain rose slightly to 48.8 percent from 48.3 percent in the previous poll.</p><p>The figures were based on the responses of 1,315 residents questioned between September 16 and October 7 as tensions were rising ahead of the anticipated Supreme Court ruling.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1573983724_000-1k75lq.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>On October 14, the court issued its explosive verdict, handing heavy jail terms to nine separatist leaders over an abortive 2017 independence bid, setting off a wave of angry protests that repeatedly descended into violence.</p><p>Catalonia's parliament and its regional government are dominated by separatist parties, but the region itself remains deeply divided over the matter, and the recent crisis has exacerbated the split.</p>