Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Fewer Catalans now support independence from Spain: poll

AFP
news@thelocal.com
17 November 2019
10:37 CET+01:00
cataloniapolitics

Share this article

Fewer Catalans now support independence from Spain: poll
Photos AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.com
17 November 2019
10:37 CET+01:00
The number of Catalans who support regional independence fell to just under 42 percent, a new poll shows, carried out before Spain's top court jailed nine separatist leaders.

Conducted by the Catalan regional government's CEO survey institute, the figures showed 41.9 percent were in favour of seceding from Spain, down from 44.0 percent in July.

At the same time, the number of those who want the wealthy northeastern region to remain part of Spain rose slightly to 48.8 percent from 48.3 percent in the previous poll.

The figures were based on the responses of 1,315 residents questioned between September 16 and October 7 as tensions were rising ahead of the anticipated Supreme Court ruling.

On October 14, the court issued its explosive verdict, handing heavy jail terms to nine separatist leaders over an abortive 2017 independence bid, setting off a wave of angry protests that repeatedly descended into violence.

Catalonia's parliament and its regional government are dominated by separatist parties, but the region itself remains deeply divided over the matter, and the recent crisis has exacerbated the split.

 
cataloniapolitics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ten brilliant ways to enjoy winter in Spain
  2. Nine Spanish culture shocks that I still can't get my head around
  3. IN PICS: Spain transformed into winter wonderland
  4. Spain's weekend weather report: More snow and rain in store
  5. ANALYSIS: What made Murcia vote for Spain's far-right Vox party?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Recent highlights

Noticeboard

16/11
Bilingual Pantomime "Puss in Boot"
11/11
Help trying to find my father
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
10/09
6-seater turbo diesel RHD UK reg 2004 FIAT Multipla Dynamic
View all notices
Post a new notice