Ten brilliant ways to enjoy winter in Spain

14 November 2019
11:00 CET+01:00
Photo: AFP
Whether it is hearty stews, mountain vistas or shopping and culture, winter in Spain offers its own delights. Here is a look at ten of the best activities to enjoy when the thermometer drops outside.

Savour winter flavours


Photo: Spanish Sabores

We love a nice cool summer gazpacho as much as the next person, but Spanish food really comes alive as the temperatures fall. While light meals are the staple of the sweltering summer months, in winter, you can eat to your heart's content, enjoying a rich and varied offering, including delicious meatballs, hearty stews and tantalizing tapas. Check out our favourite cold-weather tapas here

Ski


Photo: taquiman/Flickr 

Ski resorts might not be the first destination that pops into your head when you think of Spain but it is home to some of the most exciting up and coming ski stations in Europe, including the continent's most southerly, in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Granada. 

Hit the shops


The biggest Primark in Spain recently opened on Madrid's Gran Via. Photo: Primark

Who can resist the winter sales and Christmas shopping? Whether its buying typical Spanish gifts for your family and friends back home or browsing some of Spain's most interesting covered markets, winter is the perfect time for some retail therapy in Spain.

Visit a museum 


The Prado Musuem, Madrid Photo: AFP

Spain is home to some of the best museums in the world. The Prado in Madrid recently ranked above the Louvre on the list of the world's greatest museums. And if you're looking for something a bit quirkier, why not check out some of Spain's weirdest and wackiest museums... Museum of Toilets anyone?! 

Have a laugh


Photo: Martin Playing with Pixles / Flickr
 

There’s nothing better than laughing away those winter blues at a comedy show and there are heaps of events to choose from in both Spanish and English language. Check out the Madrid Comedy Club, or Freshly Comedy, which run regular stand up and improv shows in Madrid or the Cave Comedy Club in Barcelona.

Take a hike


Photo: Hiking in the Community of Madrid 
 

Walking in the hills is a great way to see what remains of Spain's autumnal colours, while giving you the chance to wrap up warm and get back to nature. Join a hiking group to make new friends and discover exciting trails. 

Explore a hidden gem


Albarracín, Aragon. Photo: The secret valley/wikimedia

Sunbathing on the beach might not be an option in the winter months but Spain has so much more to offer, like a whole host of beautiful and little-known villages that are perfect for a winter explore. 

Get active 


Photo: Carolina Madruga/Flickr

Doing any form of intensive exercise in many areas of Spain can be pure torture during the baking hot summer, but in winter, cycling or jogging around your town or city becomes a pleasure. 

Marvel at the Christmas lights 


Photo: Guzmán Lozano/Flickr

Winter in Spain means a plethora of twinkly lights, as towns and cities deck their streets for the festive season. While you're enjoying the Christmassy atmosphere why not stroll round a Christmas market? Madrid's is held annually in the Plaza Mayor, while there are also popular markets in Barcelona, Granada and Seville. 

Enjoy churros con chocolate


Churros with hot chocolate. Photo: Toni Kaarttinen/Flickr.

Though they can be enjoyed year-round, there is nothing quite like sitting down to enjoy deep friend dough dipped into thick rich chocolate to warm you up from the inside now the chillier weather is here. 

 
