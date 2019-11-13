Spain's news in English

Storm warnings for Spain as icy blast hits

13 November 2019
16:36 CET+01:00
Archive image of icy roads in Spain. Photo: AFP
13 November 2019
16:36 CET+01:00
Northern Spain is set to be covered in a blanket of snow while the Atlantic coast is braced for icy winds.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET has issued red storm warnings for coastal areas in the norhwestern region of Galicia while the Cantabrian coast from Asturias to the Basque Country is on orange alert for high seas, strong winds and torrential rain.

 

 

Waves were expected to reach up to 9 metres in Galicia and 7 metres on the Cantabrian coast.

Across the northern half of the peninsula, in mountainous areas and plateaus over 700 metres, snowfall of up to a metre is expected to fall within the next 48 hours.

Snow was also predicted to fall in the Sierra Norte mountain range just to the north of Madrid, with 20cms expected above 1,000 metres.  

A total of 39 provinces had weather warnings in place for Thursday. 

Authorities warned drivers to be well prepared for the adverse weather; to pack emergency provisions and carry snow chains.

Selfie-seekers were reminded of the risks of coastal photography in such conditions.

“Stay clear of the beach and other places that may be hit by high tides or big waves caused by the intense winds,” said AEMET in its daily briefing.

“Do not put your life at risk in order to take that great shot of big waves.”

Authorities have issued guidelines for motorists to ensure they are properly equipped in case they encounter bad winter conditions on the roads.

The kits should include snow chains for the tyres, a shovel in case you need to dig the car out of a snowdrift, warm weather clothing and emergency rations.


 

Motorists are advised to check the status of roads on the website of Spain’s Traffic Department before embarking on their journey, and then in red alert areas to avoid making unnecessary journeys.

READ MORE: 

 
