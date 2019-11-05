Revealed: Spanish ranked second-worst in EU for ability to speak English

<p>The Spanish may have come a long way from the stereotype waiter epitomised by Manuel in Fawlty Towers but a new international ranking confirms their place near the wrong end of the rankings.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.ef.se/epi/">English Proficiency Index (EPI)</a> from global language training company Education First (EF) ranked the Netherlands top out of 100 countries which don't have English as a national language, based on test results taken by natives in each country.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572950460_captura-de-pantalla-87-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 391px;" /></p><p>Down in 35th place came Spain placed in the "moderate competency" group of countries and behind all other countries in the European Union bar one.</p><p>The only good news is that Spain beat Italy for its English language competency, but only just. Spain was awarded 55.46 while Italy was just behind at 55.31.</p><p>In Europe as a whole, those performing worse were Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572950507_captura-de-pantalla-86-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 515px;" /></p><p>The report also gave a breakdown of the level of English across the regions in Spain and the Basques came out on top as the only region in Spain to actually score a “high proficiency” level.</p><p>The Basque Country was followed by Madrid, Navarre, Galicia and Catalonia.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572950481_captura-de-pantalla-84-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 492px;" /></p><p>Spain’s western region of Extremadura recorded the weakest proficiency with just 52.29 but surprisingly for regions so reliant on tourism, the Balearic Islands, Murcia and the Canary Islands also ranked low.</p><p>In terms of cities though, Barcelona beat Madrid into the “high proficiency” category with a score of 57.97 while Madrid was renegaded to the “moderate proficiency” group with 57.35.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572950526_captura-de-pantalla-85-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 421px;" /></p><p>However, the report does highlight that Spaniards have in fact improved their English.</p><p>They may not be rising in the rankings but in the first study of its kind back in 2011, Spain earned a ranking of "low proficiency" and an EF EPI score of 49.1</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20151105/heres-how-the-spanish-can-improve-in-english" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20151105/heres-how-the-spanish-can-improve-in-english&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjR_a3g6dLlAhVzmVwKHXM5AX0QFjAHegQIBBAC&usg=AOvVaw3ffu4W_LE3ZOWlW69kjqGh" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20151105/heres-how-the-spanish-can-improve-in-english" target="_blank">Nine sure-fire ways for Spaniards to improve their English skills</a></strong></p>