Spanish word of the day: 'Cobra'

Why do I need to know cobra?

It also has other meanings and means both a noun and a verb, as well as a colloquial expression.

What does it mean?

Cobra in Spanish means the same as the animal in English - a type of snake

As a verb!

In Spanish, the third person of a verb ending in -ar usually simply removes the -r and ends in -a.

The verb cobrar means to earn money so cobra is the 3rd person of the verb cobrar.

Ella cobra mucho dinero, pero se quiere cambiar de trabajo pronto.

She earns a lot of money but she wants to change jobs soon.

It also colloquially refers to the action of turning your face away when somebody tries to kiss you:

Me quería dar un beso, pero le hice una cobra, no era mi tipo.

He wanted to kiss me but I turned my face away, he was not my type at all.

Pronunciation:

koh-brah

