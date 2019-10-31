Spanish word of the day: 'Cobra'

<p><strong>Why do I need to know cobra?</strong></p><p>It also has other meanings and means both a noun and a verb, as well as a colloquial expression.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Cobra in Spanish means the same as the animal in English - a type of snake</p><div><span style="font-size:11px;"><i><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="356" src="https://giphy.com/embed/KH9PbFUt29RqE" width="480"></iframe><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cobra-KH9PbFUt29RqE">via GIPHY</a></i></span></div><p><strong>As a verb!</strong></p><p>In Spanish, the third person of a verb ending in -ar usually simply removes the -r and ends in -a.</p><p>The verb cobrar means to earn money so cobra is the 3rd person of the verb cobrar.</p><ul><li><i>Ella cobra mucho dinero, pero se quiere cambiar de trabajo pronto.</i></li></ul><p> She earns a lot of money but she wants to change jobs soon.</p><p> </p><p>It also colloquially refers to the action of turning your face away when somebody tries to kiss you:</p><ul><li><i>Me quería dar un beso, pero le hice una cobra, no era mi tipo. </i></li></ul><p> He wanted to kiss me but I turned my face away, he was not my type at all.</p><p> </p><div><i><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/jwK7poSCgZHGzq3zQM" width="480"></iframe><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/eonline-bella-twins-total-bellas-totalbellas-jwK7poSCgZHGzq3zQM">via GIPHY</a></i></div><p>Pronunciation: </p><p>koh-brah</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other word of the day posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>. <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/language">Read their blog</a> for more Spanish!</i></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20191028/ten-spanish-phrases-you-never-learn-at-school">Ten Spanish slang phrases you never learn at school </a></strong></p>