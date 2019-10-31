Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish word of the day: 'Cobra'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 October 2019
09:00 CET+01:00
languageword of the day

Share this article

Spanish word of the day: 'Cobra'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 October 2019
09:00 CET+01:00
When learning Spain, you will come across words with the same spelling that mean completely different things depending on the context.

Why do I need to know cobra?

It also has other meanings and means both a noun and a verb, as well as a colloquial expression.

What does it mean?

Cobra in Spanish means the same as the animal in English - a type of snake

As a verb!

In Spanish, the third person of a verb ending in -ar usually simply removes the -r and ends in -a.

The verb cobrar means to earn money so cobra is the 3rd person of the verb cobrar.

  • Ella cobra mucho dinero, pero se quiere cambiar de trabajo pronto.

            She earns a lot of money but she wants to change jobs soon.

 

It also colloquially refers to the action of turning your face away when somebody tries to kiss you:

  • Me quería dar un beso, pero le hice una cobra, no era mi tipo.

        He wanted to kiss me but I turned my face away, he was not my type at all.

 

Pronunciation: 

koh-brah

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and familiesRead their blog for more Spanish!

READ MORE: Ten Spanish slang phrases you never learn at school 

 
languageword of the day
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The 'Brexit election': How Britons in Europe can register for a proxy or postal vote
  2. The 12 most beautiful places to visit in Spain this autumn
  3. EU agrees to three-month Brexit 'flextension'
  4. Ten very creepy Halloween costume ideas from Spain
  5. 12 Spanish horror films to terrify you at Halloween

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
20/10
Change your life and escape the rat race.
12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
10/09
6-seater turbo diesel RHD UK reg 2004 FIAT Multipla Dynamic
07/09
Range Rover Sport HSE
View all notices
Post a new notice