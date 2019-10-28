Ten Spanish slang phrases you never learn at school

Me cago en la leche

Photo: stetsik/Depositphotos

Translation: I crap in the milk

Spaniards metaphorically crap on all kinds of things when they want to express anger or frustration; from God Almighty (Dios), to 'your' mother (tu madre) and the salty sea (la mar salada). Perhaps the most bizarre thing they choose to mentally defecate on is 'the milk'. All these expressions sound very vulgar in English but in Spanish they're so common most recipients would barely bat an eyelid.

Manda huevos!



Photo: wavebreakmedia/Depositphotos

Translation: Send eggs

Unless you’re actually in the business of delivering groceries then this is bound to sound a little peculiar. But 'Manda huevos!', which means something like 'Give me a break!', is the perfect expression for when you're fed up or frustrated by something.

Llevar los huevos de corbata



Photo: ikostudio/Depositphotos

Translation: Wear ones balls as a tie

Another use of huevos but this time not talking about the shell variety but rather male genitalia. To wear your balls as a tie translates as being tense or nervous. In fact, Spaniards will often hold their throat and say 'this is where I have my balls'- con los huevos aquí- when they want to express nervousness or fear.

Que te la pique un pollo

Translation: “I hope a chicken pecks at your dick”

Pretty self explanatory this one. Best reserved for someone who has really wronged you.

Vete a freir espárragos

Photo: sukr13/Depositphotos

Translation: Go and fry asparagus

This is a polite way of telling someone to fuck off in Spanish. 'Vete a freir espárragos' is a step down from ¡vete por ahí! (get lost) and three down from ¡que te folle un pez! ('May a fish make love to you').

Mojar el churro

Photo: joannawnuk/Depositphotos

Translation: to wet the churro

Yes, churros: those long, thick doughnut sticks we all love to dunk in chocolate and put in our mouths. Like most stick-shaped food, churros are euphemistically used to described a man's privates. 'Mojar el churro' means to have sex.

De puta madre

Translation: Of the whore's mother.

Best translated in English as It’s the shi*/ the best thing ever!

There are somethings so great that you can only describe them as de puta madre. “I can’t believe how good that tastes! De puta madre!”

Matar el gusanillo

Translation: To kill the worm

Photo: sdenness/Depositphotos

To kill the worm is to take the edge off your hunger. "A ver si con esta tapa matas el gusanillo." - Let's see if you take the edge off your hunger with this tapa.

Pollas en vinagre

Translation:“Dicks in vinegar”

Use this phrase to call out those who are telling porkies. It's the Spanish equivalent of saying “bullshit.”

No seas tan pendejo

Translation: Don’t be such a pube

Use this when telling someone not to be such an asshole.

