For trick-or-treaters there is good news with Spain’s state weather agency predicting that temperatures would be warmer than average for this time of year - reaching 16C in Madrid and 20C in Seville on Halloween night itself.

But much of the north of the country is likely to experience rain showers beginning on Thursday evening and then moving south and across the whole of Spain throughout the day Friday and over the weekend.

Evolución de la situación en superficie para las próximas 72 horas, https://t.co/XZgPFkyP2Q pic.twitter.com/mQmrdXvwtS — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 29, 2019

Friday is All Saints Day and the day when Spanish families traditionally visit the graves of their loved ones.

