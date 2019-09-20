Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Wet and windy weekend: Weather warnings issued across much of Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 September 2019
14:17 CEST+02:00
weatherstormflood

Share this article

Wet and windy weekend: Weather warnings issued across much of Spain
Photos: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
20 September 2019
14:17 CEST+02:00
Spain’s weather agency has issued alerts in 28 provinces across Spain with storms bringing high winds, torrential rain and even hailstones over the weekend.

The northern half of Spain, central Spain and parts of Valencia and Andalusia are expected to be battered in storms as the temperature plummets on Friday evening.

Amber warnings are in place for Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Soria, Burgos, La Rioja and Madrid where precipitation is predicted to reach 30 litres per square meter within an hour.

Madrid authorities warned residents not to venture out in their cars on Friday evening because of possible flash floods.

While lesser yellow warnings are also in place across much of northern and central Spain and in parts of Andalucia and Valencia regions.

On Saturday the storms will shift to Catalonia where amber alerts are in place.

Aemet warned that temperatures across the peninsula would drop bringing “a distinctly autumnal feel”. 

 

The weather was expected to improve by Sunday. 

The storm warnings as Spain's is still counting the cost of storms that devastated parts of eastern Spain last weekend, leaving a bill estimated €1.5 billion.

READ ALSO: Storms return to Spain with flood warnings issued across peninsula

 
weatherstormflood
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain
  2. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  3. Expats or immigrants in Spain: Is there a difference?
  4. Storms return to Spain with flood warnings issued across peninsula
  5. The 12 most beautiful places to visit in Spain this autumn

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
10/09
6-seater turbo diesel RHD UK reg 2004 FIAT Multipla Dynamic
07/09
Range Rover Sport HSE
18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
View all notices
Post a new notice