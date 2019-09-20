Wet and windy weekend: Weather warnings issued across much of Spain

<p>The northern half of Spain, central Spain and parts of Valencia and Andalusia are expected to be battered in storms as the temperature plummets on Friday evening.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avisos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avisos</a> activos para hoy, mañana y pasado. Consulta detalles y actualizaciones en <a href="https://t.co/HMTWVbxQbA">https://t.co/HMTWVbxQbA</a> <a href="https://t.co/3U0q6V77RK">pic.twitter.com/3U0q6V77RK</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1174986750646788096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Amber warnings are in place for Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Soria, Burgos, La Rioja and Madrid where precipitation is predicted to reach 30 litres per square meter within an hour.</p><p>Madrid authorities warned residents not to venture out in their cars on Friday evening because of possible flash floods.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">📣 Esta tarde puede llover de forma muy intensa en buena parte de la región. Por favor, si no es imprescindible no uséis el coche. Y si se han producido inundaciones, en ningún caso 🙏🏽<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FMA</a> <a href="https://t.co/LvduhdktlW">pic.twitter.com/LvduhdktlW</a></p>— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) <a href="https://twitter.com/112cmadrid/status/1174941938354540546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>While lesser yellow warnings are also in place across much of northern and central Spain and in parts of Andalucia and Valencia regions.</p><p>On Saturday the storms will shift to Catalonia where amber alerts are in place.</p><p>Aemet warned that temperatures across the peninsula would drop bringing “a distinctly autumnal feel”. </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">📢<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEMETinforma?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEMETinforma</a>Chubascos🌧️y tormentas⛈️localmente fuertes en amplias zonas de la Península.Además, bajarán las temperaturas🌡️.Este será un <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/findesemana?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#findesemana</a> otoñal en casi toda la Península.👁️a los avisos por <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FMA</a>. Mantente informado👉<a href="https://t.co/80pdrk6PP8">https://t.co/80pdrk6PP8</a><a href="https://t.co/rD9LTNDkUy">https://t.co/rD9LTNDkUy</a> <a href="https://t.co/cQFVj0OcS1">pic.twitter.com/cQFVj0OcS1</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1174653028953133057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The weather was expected to improve by Sunday. </p><p>The storm warnings as Spain's is still counting the cost of storms that devastated parts of eastern Spain last weekend, leaving a bill estimated €1.5 billion.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190919/storms-return-to-spain-with-flood-warnings-in-19-provinces">Storms return to Spain with flood warnings issued across peninsula</a></strong></p>