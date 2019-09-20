Wet and windy weekend: Weather warnings issued across much of Spain

The northern half of Spain, central Spain and parts of Valencia and Andalusia are expected to be battered in storms as the temperature plummets on Friday evening.

Amber warnings are in place for Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Soria, Burgos, La Rioja and Madrid where precipitation is predicted to reach 30 litres per square meter within an hour.

Madrid authorities warned residents not to venture out in their cars on Friday evening because of possible flash floods.

📣 Esta tarde puede llover de forma muy intensa en buena parte de la región. Por favor, si no es imprescindible no uséis el coche. Y si se han producido inundaciones, en ningún caso 🙏🏽#FMA pic.twitter.com/LvduhdktlW — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) September 20, 2019

While lesser yellow warnings are also in place across much of northern and central Spain and in parts of Andalucia and Valencia regions.

On Saturday the storms will shift to Catalonia where amber alerts are in place.

Aemet warned that temperatures across the peninsula would drop bringing “a distinctly autumnal feel”.

📢#AEMETinforma

Chubascos🌧️y tormentas⛈️localmente fuertes en amplias zonas de la Península.

Además, bajarán las temperaturas🌡️.Este será un #findesemana otoñal en casi toda la Península.

👁️a los avisos por #FMA. Mantente informado👉https://t.co/80pdrk6PP8https://t.co/rD9LTNDkUy pic.twitter.com/cQFVj0OcS1 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 19, 2019

The weather was expected to improve by Sunday.

The storm warnings as Spain's is still counting the cost of storms that devastated parts of eastern Spain last weekend, leaving a bill estimated €1.5 billion.

