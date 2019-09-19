Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Storms return to Spain with flood warnings issued across peninsula

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 September 2019
09:45 CEST+02:00
weatherflood

Share this article

Storms return to Spain with flood warnings issued across peninsula
Photo: AEMET
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 September 2019
09:45 CEST+02:00
Storms bringing torrential rain and potential flash floods are set to return to Spain after a three day reprieve.

Spain’s national weather agency Aemet, warned that much of the northern half of the peninsula would be hit by thunderstorms and torrential rain, possibly even hailstorms.

The storms hit parts of northern Spain early on Wednesday evening.

 

Weather warnings were issued for the provinces of Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Castellón, Valencia, Burgos, León, Palencia, Lleida, La Rioja, Cantabria, Guadalajara, Soria, Barcelona, Girona, Navarra, Lugo in Galicia and Asturias.

 

 

The stormy weather was expected to continue throughout Thursday and intensify in the central part of the country on Friday, with 18 yellow storm warnings were issued across much of Castille-Leon region and Madrid.

The warnings come after much of the southeast of Spain was battered by storms described as the worst in 140 years.

Flashfloods caused the deaths of seven people and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes from Murcia to Alicante and Albacete.

READ MORE: 

 
weatherflood
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain
  2. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  3. Expats or immigrants in Spain: Is there a difference?
  4. Storms return to Spain with flood warnings issued across peninsula
  5. The 12 most beautiful places to visit in Spain this autumn

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
10/09
6-seater turbo diesel RHD UK reg 2004 FIAT Multipla Dynamic
07/09
Range Rover Sport HSE
18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
View all notices
Post a new notice