EXPLAINER: Why Spain is heading for yet another general election

<p>But where did it all go wrong? Here are the key dates that has led to this current stalemate.</p><p><strong>Two-party hegemony shatters</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568796985_22b9ab2f4fadc10d114cdf805a696d21bda98438c2f09ec7bb9a7212dcba0d1e.jpg" style="width: 555px; height: 384px;" /></strong><i><span style="font-size:11px;">The results of the last election in April show how fractured Spanish politics has become. </span></i> </p><p>Since the early 1980s, power in Spain had alternated without interruption between the Socialists and the conservative Popular Party (PP). </p><p>But December 20, 2015 put an end to that when two new parties, centre-right Ciudadanos and far-left Podemos, entered parliament for the first time. </p><p>Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's PP won the most seats but lost its absolute majority in Spain's 350-seat parliament and was not able to cobble together a governing coalition.</p><p>Pedro Sanchez' Socialists, which came in second but also lost ground, reached an agreement with Ciudadanos but this was not enough to form a government.</p><p>Due to the political impasse, fresh elections were held on June 26, 2016. The PP gained ground but still fell short of an absolute majority and political paralysis persisted.</p><p><strong>Rajoy sworn in for second term</strong></p><p>Rajoy was finally sworn in for a second term as prime minister on October 29, 2016, putting an end to a 10-month spell without a government. </p><p>That was because Ciudadanos voted for him in a confidence vote and the socialists abstained.</p><p>Weeks earlier, the socialists had ousted their leader Pedro Sanchez who had steadfastly refused to back Rajoy's attempts to form a government. </p><p>Rajoy's minority government managed to pass its budget in 2017 and 2018 by making generous concessions to a Basque nationalist party and regional parties from Spain's Canary Islands.</p><p><strong>Sanchez ousts Rajoy</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1550232278_ca916372e5c4b60797b31d5a0a17bb9be33584f5e77b2726e13e02bd9180f97b.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 435px;" /></strong></p><p>Sanchez, who made a stunning political comeback after being ousted, winning his party's primaries in May 2017, became prime minister after ousting Rajoy in a no-confidence motion in parliament on June 1, 2018.</p><p>He had brought the confidence motion after the ruling PP was found guilty of benefiting from illegal funds in a massive graft trial. </p><p>Rajoy was the first prime minister in Spain's modern democratic history to be ousted by parliament after losing a confidence vote. </p><p>Sanchez won the subsequent vote with the support of a hodgepodge of different formations, including Podemos, two Catalan separatist parties and a Basque nationalist party.</p><p><strong>Sanchez budget rejected</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1550232387_000_1908NE.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></strong></p><p>Sanchez's minority government submitted a left-leaning budget with Podemos which boosted social spending, in the hopes of governing until the end of the current legislature in mid-2020.</p><p>But talks with Catalan separatist parties, whose demand for a legally binding independence referendum is unacceptable to Sanchez, broke down. </p><p>Without their much-needed votes, the budget was rejected in parliament on February 13 and Sanchez later called early elections for April 28.</p><p><strong>Pyrrhic victory</strong></p><p>Sanchez won the vote but with only 123 deputies out of 350, he was forced to form alliances with other parties to govern.</p><p>But after four months of on and off contacts, his negotiations with Podemos, the Socialist party's bitter rival, collapsed and the PP and Ciudadanos refused to help him to form a minority government by abstaining in a confidence vote.</p><p>On Tuesday, Sanchez threw in the towel, blaming the opposition for the failure to reach an agreement. </p><p>"Spain is bound to hold new elections on November 10," he told a news conference after King Felipe VI concluded there was no candidate with enough support to form a government.</p><p>"I tried by all possible means but they made it impossible for us," he added.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190918/nov-10th-spain-heads-for-fourth-election-in-four-years-after-talks-fail">Nov 10th: Spain set for fourth election in four years after talks fail</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190528/analysis-what-has-happened-to-spains-radical-left-party-podemos">ANALYSIS: Where did it all go wrong for Spain's radical left party Podemos?</a></strong></li><li><strong></strong><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190430/in-maps-election-results">The maps that tell the story of how Spain voted</a></strong></li></ul>