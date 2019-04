The following maps shows the dramatic change in how Spain voted on April 28th compared to the last election in June 2016 revealing how Spain has lurched from blue to red.

The map on the left from 2016 shows that the PP won the most votes in most of the provinces apart from the Basque and Catalan regions and some of Andalusia. Whereas on the right red is the dominant colour.

This next map shows a breakdown with the majority of seats won in each province. The map reveals the split in the vote in Galacia, with two provinces won by the PP and two by PSOE

Apart from the regional parties in Catalonia, the Basque Country and Navarra, the PSOE has won the majority in all the provinces except the two in Galicia and two in Castilla y Leon.

The next map reveals the size of the municipalities and how they voted making it clear that urban centres went towards the PSOE.

That can be seen further in a breakdown of how the biggest four cities in Spain voted.

In Madrid the vote is split more or less with a north south divide. The wealthier northern suburbs maintaining allegiance to the PP while the more working class districts, where the rent is lower, in the south of the capital going towards the PSOE.

Ciudadanos won the most votes in the northeastern districts of Hortaleza and Barajas - distinctly middle-class areas.

Interestingly, the map reveals that Podemos are the big losers in the capital, losing their purple areas in Vallecas districts and Centro to the PSOE:

This next collection of maps (from El Pais) help show how voting has changed since the last election. Using a colour chart the maps show where the greatest losses and gains were for each party, with dark brown representing a loss of 30 or more percentage points of the vote as compared to 2016 through, beige, light green and dark green representing a gain of 30 plus points.

The Socialists map is mostly green because it gained seats in most areas, except in the Basque country and parts of Andalusia where it lost out (beige) or remained the same (white).

The true extent of the losses of the PP can be seen in the fact that their map goes from beige to dark brown.

It should be viewed in tandem with the map showing the Vox vote, revealing just how much Vox eroded the vote of the PP as it went from a standing start of no votes to winning 24.

The map is depressing viewing for Unidos Podemos, which saw the number of seats it won drop from 71 in the last election to 42.

Meanwhile, the map reveals the steady rise of Ciudadanos which almost doubled their support winning 57 seats from the 32 in 2016.

Finally, this last map shows the distribution of seats according to region.

Here's a reminder of the share of seats for each party in Congress, the lower chamber of Spain's national parliament. And the comparison of the seats won in the 2016 election.

