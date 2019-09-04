Spain's news in English

Rooftop weed plantation revealed during Spain's La Vuelta cycle race coverage

4 September 2019
The rooftop plantation was revealed in live broadcast by a helicopter. Footage: La Vuelta
4 September 2019
The growers of a marijuana plantation on the rooftop of an apartment in Catalonia have been rumbled after viewers spotted the greenery in aerial footage of Spain’s Vuelta cycling race.

The crop was revealed as a helicopter hovered over the building in Calle Lleida in the Catalan town of Igualada recording live footage of the final kilometre of the eighth stage of the race.

Viewers reported the sighting to the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police force said in a statement and they then went to the property to investigate.

Officers found 40 individual plants on the rooftop but no arrests were made as the growers had reportedly “left the property in a hurry”.

While the buying or selling of cannabis is a criminal offence in Spain, growing it on private property for private consumption is legal. But it’s a grey area. Cannabis clubs have proliferated in cities across Spain, where members are allowed to smoke what has been specifically grown by and for the cooperative.

READ ALSO: Poo traces found in majority of cannabis sold on Madrid streets

 
