Rooftop weed plantation revealed during Spain's La Vuelta cycle race coverage

<p>The crop was revealed as a helicopter hovered over the building in Calle Lleida in the Catalan town of Igualada recording live footage of the final kilometre of the eighth stage of the race.</p><p>Viewers reported the sighting to the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police force said in a statement and they then went to the property to investigate.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">🔴 🚁 El helicóptero de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaVuelta19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaVuelta19</a> descubre una plantación de marihuana en una azotea. <a href="https://t.co/Zhry3x1rng">pic.twitter.com/Zhry3x1rng</a></p>— AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) <a href="https://twitter.com/AUGC_Comunica/status/1168988655911952387?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 3, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Officers found 40 individual plants on the rooftop but no arrests were made as the growers had reportedly “left the property in a hurry”.</p><p>While the buying or selling of cannabis is a criminal offence in Spain, growing it on private property for private consumption is legal. But it’s a grey area. Cannabis clubs have proliferated in cities across Spain, where members are allowed to smoke what has been specifically grown by and for the cooperative.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190402/hashish-health-warning-poo-traces-found-in-88-percent-of-cannabis-sold-on-madrid-streets">Poo traces found in majority of cannabis sold on Madrid streets</a></strong></p>