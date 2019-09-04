Rooftop weed plantation revealed during Spain's La Vuelta cycle race coverage

The crop was revealed as a helicopter hovered over the building in Calle Lleida in the Catalan town of Igualada recording live footage of the final kilometre of the eighth stage of the race.

Viewers reported the sighting to the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police force said in a statement and they then went to the property to investigate.

🔴 🚁 El helicóptero de #LaVuelta19 descubre una plantación de marihuana en una azotea. pic.twitter.com/Zhry3x1rng — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) September 3, 2019

Officers found 40 individual plants on the rooftop but no arrests were made as the growers had reportedly “left the property in a hurry”.

While the buying or selling of cannabis is a criminal offence in Spain, growing it on private property for private consumption is legal. But it’s a grey area. Cannabis clubs have proliferated in cities across Spain, where members are allowed to smoke what has been specifically grown by and for the cooperative.

