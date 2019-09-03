Spain's news in English

3 September 2019
Spanish pop singer killed on stage by exploding firework at local fiesta
Joana Sainz García was killed during a performance in Las Berlanas. Photo: Prones
3 September 2019
A Spanish singer died after she was hit by an exploding pyrotechnic while performing in stage in Madrid on Sunday.

Joana Sainz Garcia, 30, was singing and dancing on stage with the Super Hollywood Orchestra group in the town of Las Berlanas, near Avila when she was hit in the stomach by an exploding firework at the front of the stage.

Video footage shows the stage pyrotechnic device exploding near the singer during the big finale and knocking her to the floor.

It happened during town celebrations at about 02:00 local time on Sunday morning.

El Diario Montanes reported that after being tended to by paramedics and a doctor who happened to be in the 1,000-strong crowd, an unconscious Joana was taken to hospital by ambulance where she later died.

The promoter for the group, Prones 1SL, told El Norte de Castilla that the "regrettable" incident appeared to have been caused by a manufacturing failure in the pyrotechnic. An investigation has  been launched. 

In a statement posted to Facebook, Prones 1SL said: "The whole Prones family, partners, artists, friends, collaborators are very sad and dismayed by the loss of our companion and friend Joana Sainz."

 

