Penelope Cruz: 'I have my personal war with technology'

<p>Hollywood star Penelope Cruz warned Sunday that technology was driving high anxiety that would one day make "all our brains explode". </p><p>The Spanish mother-of-two said she was worried about how children's mental health and development were being affected by the ubiquity of tech. </p><p>"I have my personal war with it," she told reporters at the Venice film festival.</p><p>"I wish we could have lived in the 1990s for a little longer. For mental health issues that would have helped a lot, because I think things are going at a speed that we are unprepared for," said the actress. </p><p>Cruz, 45, who is starring in "Wasp Network", a thriller about five Cuban undercover agents who became heroes for infiltrating radical exile networks in Florida, said tech was coming to utterly dominate children's lives, hogging their time and imaginations. </p><p>"This might seem like an exaggeration to other people, but I am convinced that we were raised with a different relationships with technology," she said. </p><p>"Right now children and teenagers are in contact so much with electronics and it takes the time away from children to learn to play, to have conversations, to be at a table having dinner talking to their family, or to be bored -- which is something important we all should learn as children." </p><p>Cruz, who has an eight-year-old son and six-year-old daughter with fellow Spanish star Javier Bardem, said our lives were being swallowed up by it. </p><p>Tech's daily dominance was "not only affecting children, but all of us.... It is something that is creating a lot of general anxiety and I wonder if this continues all of our brains are just going to explode," said the actress, who made her name in "Jamon, Jamon" when she was only 15. </p><p>Cruz said that she hoped that rising fears about what we are doing to the planet would chime with a harder look at what tech was doing to us. </p><p>"I hope that there will be a movement for people to live in a different way, that will value a different pace, which leads us to the other big issue, what happens to the environment," she added.</p><p><i>By AFP's Fiachra Gibbons </i></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: There are still 16,000 public telephones in Spain </strong></p>