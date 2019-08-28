Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Screen legend Donald Sutherland to receive Spain's prestigious Donostia Award

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 August 2019
15:26 CEST+02:00
filmmoviessan sebasitandonostia

Share this article

Screen legend Donald Sutherland to receive Spain's prestigious Donostia Award
Photos: AFP
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 August 2019
15:26 CEST+02:00
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, known for films as diverse as "M*A*S*H" and the Hunger Games series, will receive a lifetime achievement award at Spain's San Sebastian film festival.

The 84-year-old actor will receive the Donostia Award, recognising "more than fifty years of excellent performances", on September 26th.   

"Sutherland has shown great talent when embodying dozens of characters, with no regard for genre: from drama to war movies, including thrillers, horror and science fiction films," the film festival said in a statement.

In 2017 he was presented with an Honorary Academy Award for his acting career.

One of his early hits was his role as an army surgeon in Robert Altman's 1970 black comedy "M*A*S*H", set during the Korea War.   

More than four decades later he is better known to younger viewers as the tyrannical President Snow in the blockbuster franchise "The Hunger Games".   

Over the years, he has starred in a number of acclaimed films including Nicolas Roeg's chilling psychic thriller "Don't Look Now" (1973) and Oliver Stone's biopic "JFK" (1991).

As well as working in Hollywood in the 1970s he starred in films by the major Italian directors Bernardo Bertolucci ("1900") and Federico Fellini ("Casanova").

Sutherland will receive the award before the screening of his latest film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy", which also stars Mick Jagger.   

Forthcoming projects include a television series, "The Undoing", with Nicole Kidman.

READ ALSO: Ten essential facts about the San Sebastián film festival 

 
filmmoviessan sebasitandonostia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 130 flights cancelled at Munich Airport after Spanish man skips security check
  2. La Tomatina: Everything you need to know about Spain's epic food fight fiesta
  3. These are the strikes at airports in Spain that could affect your end of summer travel plans
  4. OPINION: Those of us who moved to EU countries in good faith don’t deserve to be stripped of our rights
  5. The ultimate No-Deal Brexit checklist for Brits in Spain

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
View all notices
Post a new notice