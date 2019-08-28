Screen legend Donald Sutherland to receive Spain's prestigious Donostia Award

<p>The 84-year-old actor will receive the Donostia Award, recognising "more than fifty years of excellent performances", on September 26th. </p><p>"Sutherland has shown great talent when embodying dozens of characters, with no regard for genre: from drama to war movies, including thrillers, horror and science fiction films," the film festival said in a statement.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/67SSIFF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#67SSIFF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DonaldSutherland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DonaldSutherland</a> third <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DonostiaAward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DonostiaAward</a> in recognition for more than fifty years of excellence in acting.➡️<a href="https://t.co/BLUpVGI9ff">https://t.co/BLUpVGI9ff</a> <a href="https://t.co/f2yTbviK78">pic.twitter.com/f2yTbviK78</a></p>— Festival S.Sebastián (@sansebastianfes) <a href="https://twitter.com/sansebastianfes/status/1165919194262757376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>In 2017 he was presented with an Honorary Academy Award for his acting career.</p><p>One of his early hits was his role as an army surgeon in Robert Altman's 1970 black comedy "M*A*S*H", set during the Korea War. </p><p>More than four decades later he is better known to younger viewers as the tyrannical President Snow in the blockbuster franchise "The Hunger Games". </p><p>Over the years, he has starred in a number of acclaimed films including Nicolas Roeg's chilling psychic thriller "Don't Look Now" (1973) and Oliver Stone's biopic "JFK" (1991).</p><p>As well as working in Hollywood in the 1970s he starred in films by the major Italian directors Bernardo Bertolucci ("1900") and Federico Fellini ("Casanova").</p><p>Sutherland will receive the award before the screening of his latest film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy", which also stars Mick Jagger. </p><p>Forthcoming projects include a television series, "The Undoing", with Nicole Kidman.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20180920/ten-essential-facts-about-the-san-sebastin-film-festival" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20180920/ten-essential-facts-about-the-san-sebastin-film-festival&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwj-k6bQ16XkAhUMCuwKHSD8CCUQFjACegQIDhAC&usg=AOvVaw23ba8o5oD98IuWyy6Lm8u0" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180920/ten-essential-facts-about-the-san-sebastin-film-festival" target="_blank">Ten essential facts about the San Sebastián film festival </a></strong></p>