Ryanair closing four Spanish bases, threatening 512 jobs: union

<p>The low-cost airline, facing a September cabin strike, said it would shut its Canary Islands bases of Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria as well as Girona from January after a review showed "significant overcapacity in the European short haul market".</p><p>The news, in a statement flagging up "formal notification of collective dismissal prceedings," comes after two profit warnings in the past 10 months at Ryanair and on the back of a 41 percent dive in first-quarter earnings.</p><p>The carrier also blamed Boeing 737 Max aircraft delivery delays affecting its plane allocations for the coming months. </p><p>The company said that following a commercial review "a number of bases," including the Spanish quartet, would close effective from January 8th.</p><p>"Our main focus will be on minimising job losses with transfers," the airline said, adding that under Spanish law a collective redundancies consultation process would be entered into with a negotiating commission set up to that effect by September 8th.</p><p>The USO union said in a statement that just as it was engaged in talks on providing a minimum service for 10 strike days Ryanair had informed it by email of the impending closures -- citing Brexit worries as an additional factor. USO added that 512 Spanish-based staff were set to lose their jobs.</p><p>The union accused the carrier of "dismantling" its Spanish operations and lamented that the airline had also published other vacancies elsewhere in its system.</p><p>"The closures and the layoffs are not justified and Ryanair will have to provide explanations to the Spanish labour authorities," said USO secretary Jairo Gonzalo.</p><p>The cabin strike is scheduled to start on September 1st and continue on nine other days across the month after talks between management and unions failed.</p>