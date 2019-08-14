Spain's news in English

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain threaten 10 days of strikes in September

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain threaten 10 days of strikes in September
Photo: AFP
Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Spain have announced plans to hold 10 days of strikes in September unless the airline changes its plans to close several bases in the country.

The low-cost air carrier has warned it may cut personnel working in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tenerife Sur and Girona due to the delayed delivery of 30 Boeing 737 Max planes.

It is not known how many jobs could be lost or if personnel will be relocated to other bases

The SITCPLA and USO workers' unions said in a statement on Wednesday that they planned to formally lodge notice of strikes unless Ryanair makes concessions in the coming days.

The strikes are planned for September 1st and 2nd, as well as the 6th, 8th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 22nd, 27th and 28th and could affect hundreds of flights not only in Spain but also across Europe.

