Ryanair cabin crew in Spain threaten 10 days of strikes in September

The low-cost air carrier has warned it may cut personnel working in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tenerife Sur and Girona due to the delayed delivery of 30 Boeing 737 Max planes.

It is not known how many jobs could be lost or if personnel will be relocated to other bases

The SITCPLA and USO workers' unions said in a statement on Wednesday that they planned to formally lodge notice of strikes unless Ryanair makes concessions in the coming days.

En Septiembre convocamos 10 días de huelga en todas las bases de España en @Ryanair_ES . Tenemos que impedir el cierre previsto de las bases de Gran Canaria, Tenerife Sur y Girona, que hasta ahora segun ellos eran las bases más rentables de la compañía.. NO CUELA!#HuelgaRyanair pic.twitter.com/y1r0pFWXCg — USO-Canarias (@USOCANARIAS) August 14, 2019

The strikes are planned for September 1st and 2nd, as well as the 6th, 8th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 22nd, 27th and 28th and could affect hundreds of flights not only in Spain but also across Europe.

