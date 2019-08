The word of the day is asar, which mainly means to roast or grill.

Here are some examples of how to use it:

Hay que asar el pollo para esta receta.

You have to roast the chicken for this recipe.

In a figurative sense it means to feel very hot, roasting or boiling:

Me aso de calor en verano por eso llevo pantalones cortos.

I'm so hot in summer so I wear shorts.

Si te asas de calor enciende el aire acondicionado.

If you heat up, turn on the air conditioner.

This is a very famous Spanish song about heat perfect for the summer.

Pronunciation:

ah-sahr

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ MORE: How to hurl insults like a Spaniard