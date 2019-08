However, in an another context echar can mean different things. Here are some examples of how to use this very handy word!

Echa más sal a la sopa que no sabe a nada.

Add more salt to the soup because it doesn't taste like anything.

Another meaning is to chase out, throw out or kick out:

Nos echaron del bar por hacer mucho ruido.

We were kicked out of the bar because we were too noise.

Echar also refers to be fired from a job in a colloquial way:

Antes de echarle hablaron con él varias veces sobre su mala actitud.

Before being fired, they talked to him several times about his bad attitude.

The verb can also mean to lie down:

Me echo en la cama o en el sofá para ver la tele.

I lie in bed or on the couch to watch TV

Pronunciation:

eh-chahr

