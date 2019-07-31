Spain's news in English

The funniest (and truest) tweets about the problems of living in Spain

31 July 2019
Guiris in Spain are taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations about life in the country. Here The Local has selected some of the funniest and truest tweets.

Life in Spain is pretty fantastic, right? First there's all that sun, then you've the friendly people and the cheap food and drink. But even in paradise, there is always going to be that occasional, unbelievably frustrating Only in Spain moment. 

When that happens, where else to go but Twitter? And whether it's late nights, loud neighbours, or the difficulty they face in finding their favourite foods, it turns out Spain's guiris (foreigners) have found plenty to grumble about.

Here's The Local's compilation of complaints about Spain on Twitter. 

One of the hardest things to get used to in Spain as a foreigner is time-keeping and the Spanish habit of always arriving at late.

Woe betide you if you actually turn up on time:

Some guiris manage to get the hang of it.

Timing is also hard to deal with when it comes to mealtimes and the nocturnal nature of the Spanish.

And when it comes to getting things done, especially bureaucracy, don't look to Spain for efficiency.

Then there's the language problems.

 

Oh what a difference an 'ñ' makes!

 

And what happens when you get so used to saying things the Spanish way that your friends back home think you're really strange.

 

Getting the hang of the local customs can be tricky too.

And what is it with those light switches??!

 

 

Let us know on Twitter (@thelocalspain) any particular #spainproblems of your own.

