Spanish police arrest Dutchman wanted over Europe-wide horsemeat scandal

<p>The man, identified as meat trader Jan Fasen, was arrested at the request of French authorities after a court there sentenced him in his absence to two years jail in April.</p><p>Fasen was one of four convicted for having deceived a French company when it sold it 500 tonnes of horsemeat presenting it as beef, which is more expensive.</p><p>The company sold frozen meals to 28 different companies in 13 European countries.</p><p>The revelation of the fraud in 2013 forced supermarkets across Europe to pull millions of suspect food products such as frozen lasagne and meatballs from their shelves.</p><p>Officers arrested Fasen in Spain's eastern seaside resort of Calpe near Benidorm on July 23rd.</p><div><blockquote><p>Detenido de nuevo el gran traficante de la carne ilegal de caballo, que vivía a todo tren en Calpe <a href="https://t.co/ypk5F6OrDs">https://t.co/ypk5F6OrDs</a></p>— Juan Vidal (@juvini100) <a href="https://twitter.com/juvini100/status/1156502234252881920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 31, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The Madrid-based National Court must now decide whether to allow his extradition to France. </p><p>Spanish authorities are already investigating Fasen in a similar affair, uncovered in Spain in 2017, where he allegedly led a gang that sold horsemeat unfit for human consumption across Europe.</p><p>He was earlier arrested as part of that case and released on bail pending a trial, the Civil Guard said.</p><p>Altogether, 65 people were detained as part of that investigation, including abattoir owners, vets and farmers.</p><p>Fasen also has convictions for a similar fraud in 2012 in the Netherlands.</p>