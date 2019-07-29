Dare to bare all: Top ten best nudist beaches in Spain

<div><p>Spurred on by the summer climate, you’ve swapped your shoes for espadrilles, your shirt for a vest top and maybe you’ve invested in a new pair of Ray Bans, or a breezy sarong. </p><p>But with Spain hotting up, subtle wardrobe changes just won’t cut it any more. Desperate times call for desperate measures; ditch the swimsuit and bare all (but don't forget the suncream for those sensitive parts!)</p><p>if you believe full nudity is essential then it's high time you got to know the best nudist beaches in Spain (of which, bizarrely, there are more than <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20150624/ten-dog-friendly-beaches-in-spain">dog-friendly ones</a>).</p><p>From tranquil, secluded coves in northern Spain to vibrant Balearic paradises, The Local strips down to its birthday suit to bring you the ten best nudist beaches in Spain.</p></div><div><strong>Vera Playa, Costa de Almeria, Andalusia: </strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339326_emilio_del_prado_vera_playa.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 289px;" /></strong></div><div><i>Photo: Emilio del Prado/Flickr</i></div><div>More a bona fide naturist institution than just a beach you can turn up to in the nude, Vera Playa in Andalusia is home to Spain’s only naturist hotel, the Vera Playa Club Hotel. Its patrons broke a Guinness World Record in 2013, assembling the most skinny dippers of all time in one location - a whopping 729 people disrobed to smash the previous record of 506 out of the park.</div><div><strong>Barinatxe nudist beach, Sopelana, Basque Country: </strong></div><div><i><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339387_robert_wallace_nudist_beach.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 382px;" />Photo: Robert Wallace/Flickr</i></div><div>The Basque Country might not get the Costa Del Sol’s weather, but that’s not about to stop its naturist community from doing what they do best. Every year the beach hosts the Sopelana Nudist Race, a five kilometre time trial where participants may only wear shoes, sunglasses and a hat.</div><div><div><strong>Faro de Trafalgar, Cadiz, Costa de la Luz: </strong></div><div><i><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339425_manuel_acebedo_trafalgar.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 401px;" />Photo: Manuel Acebedo/Flickr</i></div><div>This clothes-optional nudist beach is located in the beautiful Andalusian city of Cadiz, also home to other famous beaches Playa de la Caleta (used as a location in several films) and Playa de la Victoria.</div><div><strong>Maspalomas beach, Gran Canaria: </strong></div><div><i><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339486_la_tte_kranien_blur.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 374px;" />Photo: La Tête Krançien/Flickr</i></div><div>One of the most popular beaches in Gran Canaria, Maspalomas resembles a desert, stretching two kilometres down a golden coastline framed by dramatic dunes. The nudist section is located in the second and fourth zones of thebeach.</div><div><div><div><strong>Cala de Home Mort, Sitges: </strong></div><div><i><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339520_maria_rosa_ferre_sitges_dead_mans_beach.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 380px;" />Photo: Maria Rosa Ferre/Flickr</i></div><div>A relatively small, secluded beach on the south side of Spain’s gay capital, Sitges, Cala de Home Mort (Dead Man's Beach) is an intimate affair, stretching around 100 metres with one beach bar and a terrace.</div><div><div><strong>Playa de la Mar Bella, Barcelona: </strong></div><div><i><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339626_diego_aviles_barcelona.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" />Photo: Diego Aviles/Flickr</i></div><div>This beach close to the centre of Barcelona is better described as nudist-friendly - as one of the busiest beaches in the city, it’s always teeming with sun worshippers of every stripe, but naturists are perfectly welcome and a common sight.</div><div><strong>Playa la Tejita, Tenerife: </strong></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339661_iludium36_nudist_beach.jpg" style="width: 400px; height: 533px;" /></div><div><div><i>Photo: iludium36/Flickr</i></div></div><div>The longest and widest beach on the island of Tenerife at 1.5 kilometres long and 300 metres wide, Playa La Tejita benefits from a spectacular view of the Montaña Roja to the East.</div><div><div><div><strong>El Torn beach, Tarragona, Catalonia: </strong></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339605_alobos_life_tarragona.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: alobos Life/Flickr</i></div><div>Located just along the coast from Barcelona in Tarragona, El Torn is probably the most popular nudist beach in Spain, a tranquil haven surrounded by woodland.</div><div><strong>Cantarriján beach, Granada: </strong></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339727_marco40134_cantarrijan.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: Marco40134/Flickr</i></div><div>Commonly thought to be on the Costa del Sol but actually located on the Costa Tropical in Granada,</div><div>Cantarriján nudist beach is as close to perfection as they come: crystal clear water, clean and beautifully maintained sand and stunning scenery have made it a favourite among local and tourist naturists.</div><div><div><strong>Es Trenc, Mallorca: </strong></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1532339793_alobos_life_es_trenc.jpg" /></div><div><i>Photo: alobos Life/Flickr</i></div><div>With its three kilometres of white sand and clear, shallow water, Es Trenc is one of the most attractive beaches in Mallorca. Though popular, it's so vast that it never feels crowded - there's always plenty of comfortable spots to lie down and relax.