Morocco navy picks up 242 migrants in Spain crossing attempt

<p>It said the migrants, including 50 women and 12 children, were rescued from several inflatable boats which had got into difficulty.</p><p>"The migrants, some of whom were unwell, were taken safely to port," the news agency said.</p><p>So far this year, more than 15,000 such migrants have made it to Spain, 12,000 by the sea route, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates.</p><p>More than 200 have died in the attempt.</p><p>Aiming to halt the migrant influx, the European Union last year gave Morocco 140 million euros to support efforts to curb human traffickers.</p>