Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Morocco navy picks up 242 migrants in Spain crossing attempt

AFP
news@thelocal.com
27 July 2019
10:39 CEST+02:00
migrants

Share this article

Morocco navy picks up 242 migrants in Spain crossing attempt
A file photo taken at Malaga after a previous rescue. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.com
27 July 2019
10:39 CEST+02:00
The Moroccan navy has picked up 242 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa who were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Spain in flimsy boats, the official MAP press agency reported late Friday.

It said the migrants, including 50 women and 12 children, were rescued from several inflatable boats which had got into difficulty.

"The migrants, some of whom were unwell, were taken safely to port," the news agency said.

So far this year, more than 15,000 such migrants have made it to Spain, 12,000 by the sea route, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates.

More than 200 have died in the attempt.

Aiming to halt the migrant influx, the European Union last year gave Morocco 140 million euros to support efforts to curb human traffickers.

READ ALSO: Majority of migrants who drown trying to reach Spain are never found

 
migrants

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten of the most crazily cool hotels in Spain
  2. Ten incredible natural swimming spots in Spain
  3. Driving in Spain: Everything you need to know about Operación Salida
  4. Weekend strike at Barcelona’s El Prat airport could affect 1000 flights
  5. IN PICS: This is officially the most beautiful town in Catalonia

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
30/05
Football Tickets
01/05
Fully furnished flat to rent
View all notices
Post a new notice