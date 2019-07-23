Justice? Court suspends sentence for polemic thief killer

<p>Far-right party Vox had come to the defence of the man, calling him a "hero" for "having helped a woman" whose purse was stolen by the thief in February 2015 in the southern town of Fuengirola near Malaga.</p><p>But rightwing newspaper El Mundo reported that the man, identified as Borja W.V., "took justice into his own hands" and urged respect for the law. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190718/hero-or-hoodlum-spain-split-over-sentence-of-youth-who-killed-thief" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190718/hero-or-hoodlum-spain-split-over-sentence-of-youth-who-killed-thief&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwi-6J69zMrjAhULQBoKHV_JAzsQFjAAegQIBRAC&usg=AOvVaw3rHaLPzW2SgVh7EH59Vx6n" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190718/hero-or-hoodlum-spain-split-over-sentence-of-youth-who-killed-thief" target="_blank">Hero or hoodlum? Spain split over fate of youth who killed thief to save woman</a> </strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563869771_e13aa9c7a7886c56bcce91d051c24e8dc0b9a8dd36f9891a26f8c1c7558ecfb7.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 360px;" /></strong></p><p>On Monday, the court in Malaga that initially handed out the jail sentence said it had decided to suspend it for four years, during which Borja cannot commit another offence.</p><p>In February 2015, Borja, then aged 22, chased and punched a man in the head who had just stolen the woman's purse. The man died two days later from a brain hemorrhage.</p><p>The Malaga court in December 2018 sentenced Borja to two years in jail and ordered that he pay €180,000 ($200,000) in compensation to the victim's two daughters.</p><p>An appeals court upheld the ruling in April. </p><p>In Spain prison sentences of two years or under do not usually result in prison time being served if the convicted person has no previous criminal record.</p><p>But by June, Borja had only paid €6,000 and was facing jail.</p><p>Vox last week launched a crowd-funding campaign to help him pay and avoid jail, shining a spotlight on the case.</p><p>On Monday, the Malaga court said that apart from suspending the jail sentence, it had ordered Borja to pay €250 a month in compensation, if he has the means to do so. </p><p>The judge noted that he had not committed another offence since the incident and was not a "criminal risk".</p>