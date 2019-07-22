Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Daily dilemmas: Sangría or tinto de verano for the perfect Spanish summer drink?

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 July 2019
10:54 CEST+02:00
summerdilemmadrinkswine

Share this article

Daily dilemmas: Sangría or tinto de verano for the perfect Spanish summer drink?
Photo: bratova/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 July 2019
10:54 CEST+02:00
What better way to relax and cool down than with a nice refreshing glass of something delicious, poured over ice and sipped leisurely in a chiringuito at the beach or a shady terraza in the city?

But does one choose the famous Spanish drink, sangría, a mix of red wine, spirits, fruit and lemonade? Or would you go for the simpler tinto de verano, a straight up mix of red wine and either lemonade or casera (that sweetened soda the Spanish are so fond of)-

We asked our readers and this is what you said: 

A poll on The Local Spain Facebook page revealed that 78 percent would choose tinto de verano was their summer drink of choice over sangria which was widely considered to be a “tourist” option. 

While on Twitter, it was a more even divide, with 60 percent opting for tinto de verano and 40 percent for sangria. 

Melanie Lawrence, a Brit living in Madrid delved deeper into the dilemma adding that tinto de verano was best but served with lemonade and not casera (sweetened soda water) but she did admit that when friends visit from England, they always order a jug of Sangria.

"Tinto de verano - con limón, no casera! 🍋pero cuando mis amigas de Inglaterra están aquí, siempre pedimos una jarra de sangria," she wrote.

Pilar Bretos agreed, "Tinto de Verano all the way...and I agree with some one here who said that Sangria mainly is more popular with foreigners".

One regular reader pointed out that sangria shouldn’t even be considered an option by real locals. 

"The real choice, if between two, is actually, for most of us, between una cerveza 🍻 and the aforementioned tinto de verano... (sangría for guiris!)," commented Abbey Road.

Sangrìa, when done well can be delicious. A mix of red wine, brandy, lemonade (or casera) and with sliced fresh fruit, it comes by the jug with lots of ice and is best served at lunchtime to accompany a paella.

But the drink has got a bad name thanks to bars serving up the worst wine, the lowest grade brandy and fruit that has passed its best. 

Some even skip the mixing process and serve it straight from the carton.  Yeuch!

So, sangría is definitely one for the tourists, while the tipple of choice for those in the know is, tinto de verano.

READ MORE: The best Spanish treats to keep you cool in a heatwave 

 
 
summerdilemmadrinkswine

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Recipe: How to make Spanish albóndigas in tomato sauce
  2. 'I'm a proud Brit but here's why I'm officially becoming Spanish'
  3. Dozens of migrants force entry into Spain's Melilla enclave
  4. Spain's Sánchez moves closer to securing parliament support for second term
  5. Spain from the air: Meet the adventurer flying an antique plane over Pyrenean peaks

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How mindfulness can help you make the most of life abroad

Moving abroad offers an exciting opportunity to live a happier and healthier life. But how can you make sure that you’re enjoying the experience to its fullest? That’s where practising mindfulness can help.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
30/05
Football Tickets
01/05
Fully furnished flat to rent
View all notices
Post a new notice