Daily dilemmas: Sangría or tinto de verano for the perfect Spanish summer drink?

But does one choose the famous Spanish drink, sangría, a mix of red wine, spirits, fruit and lemonade? Or would you go for the simpler tinto de verano, a straight up mix of red wine and either lemonade or casera (that sweetened soda the Spanish are so fond of)-

We asked our readers and this is what you said:

A poll on The Local Spain Facebook page revealed that 78 percent would choose tinto de verano was their summer drink of choice over sangria which was widely considered to be a “tourist” option.

While on Twitter, it was a more even divide, with 60 percent opting for tinto de verano and 40 percent for sangria.

Living in Spain daily dilemma: Summer in Spain means people have a big decision to make. Which is your chosen Spanish tipple out of the two? — The Local Spain (@TheLocalSpain) July 17, 2019

Melanie Lawrence, a Brit living in Madrid delved deeper into the dilemma adding that tinto de verano was best but served with lemonade and not casera (sweetened soda water) but she did admit that when friends visit from England, they always order a jug of Sangria.

"Tinto de verano - con limón, no casera! 🍋pero cuando mis amigas de Inglaterra están aquí, siempre pedimos una jarra de sangria," she wrote.

Pilar Bretos agreed, "Tinto de Verano all the way...and I agree with some one here who said that Sangria mainly is more popular with foreigners".

One regular reader pointed out that sangria shouldn’t even be considered an option by real locals.

"The real choice, if between two, is actually, for most of us, between una cerveza 🍻 and the aforementioned tinto de verano... (sangría for guiris!)," commented Abbey Road.

Sangrìa, when done well can be delicious. A mix of red wine, brandy, lemonade (or casera) and with sliced fresh fruit, it comes by the jug with lots of ice and is best served at lunchtime to accompany a paella.

But the drink has got a bad name thanks to bars serving up the worst wine, the lowest grade brandy and fruit that has passed its best.

Some even skip the mixing process and serve it straight from the carton. Yeuch!

So, sangría is definitely one for the tourists, while the tipple of choice for those in the know is, tinto de verano.

